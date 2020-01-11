Downtown residents meet to establish conditions for supporting Langdon apartment building

Members of a steering committee formed to facilitate discussion among residents and review aspects of an apartment building proposed for 126 Langdon St. is hoping to get the developer to adhere to some conditions in exchange for their support.

Core Spaces, the development firm proposing construction of Hub II, has been fielding questions and feedback from residents during meetings over the past two months. Core built the Hub on State Street as well as the James on West Gorham Street. The firm ultimately sold both of those properties and does not manage them. It will, however, continue to own the proposed Hub 2 and is therefore working to connect with residents of the area, according to Core executives.

One of the top conditions, according to documents obtained by Cap Times, was for the development team to address potential noise issues stemming from a fifth floor rooftop pool, hot tub and patio.

The proposed building would be seven stories tall, but the top two stories would be set back 25 feet from Langdon Street. The fifth floor is where a rooftop pool and hot tub area would be, with the possibility of amplified sound. In the steering committee document, members objected to any pool or patio area.