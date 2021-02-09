Downtown Madison businesses cope with moving out to make way for apartment project

“Affordability is huge,” Verveer said. “Would I prefer it not be an out-of-state student developer pushing this? Sure. But this is a huge investment in State Street at a time when we have a record number of vacant businesses on State Street.”

Goehausen said it will not be the first time Core Spaces has been involved in developing affordable housing. He said the firm’s proposed Langdon project, at seven stories with 351 beds, was too small to include affordable units.

“In this building, we thought we’d be able to provide this affordable aspect, so fortunately we’ve been able to make it work,” he said. “It’s something we toyed with wanting to offer and something from public feedback. Some markets require it. We’ve done it before. Madison doesn’t require it. Our experience with affordability is in markets like California where it’s required. We also commit to some level of affordability through the unit mix with things like a micro studio or doubling up bedrooms. So while we don’t always do ‘affordable,’ we are always trying to make our projects as affordable as we can.”