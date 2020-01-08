DJ looks to open nightclub/coffee shop in former Prism space on Williamson Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prism left the space in November of 2019 after being a reboot of Plan B, which faced public scrutiny over its handling of sexual misconduct, serving underage patrons, noise and allegations that staff engaged in discrimination against black and trans customers. Rico Sabatini — an original partner in Plan B — bought out the other two owners and attempted with other partners to reestablish the club, which originally targeted Madison's LGBTQ population.

Canopy, according to Carl, will not have the same type of vibe that Prism or Plan B did.

“We are going to be demographicless,” Carl said. “We’re not catering to any specific community. We have also re-routed the sound in our location so the speakers aren’t conflicting anymore. We’ve moved the old DJ stand onto the dance floor.”

Carl said that in addition to being a coffee shop and nightclub, the future could include Canopy opening up its second floor to various businesses.

“Not in the first term of our lease, but in the future we’ve been looking to get an HVAC up there and we can do a little remodel. We can allow new entrepreneurs or businesses to use that space as they see fit. Something like physical therapy, yoga, a dojo. We have a movie screen as well so someplace like a church could use it for a lock-in and show movies for kids.”