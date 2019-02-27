For months, two community groups have disagreed about how best to spend city money meant for Southeast Asian elders.
Both groups spoke at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which led to an hours-long, sometimes emotional discussion.
“The division has split this community and caused more trauma on the already vulnerable community,” said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney. “This is painful to witness this very public split. How did we get here?”
In the end, the City Council voted to give both groups a chance to compete for funds through a request for proposals process.
The elders previously attended the Kajsiab House and Cambodian Temple program, both of which were offered through Journey Mental Health Center.
Kajsiab House served Hmong elders, including refugees and veterans who fought for the United States in the Vietnam War. The Cambodian Temple program provided mental health care to about 125 members of the local Southeast Asian community, as well as a place for them to gather.
After Journey announced it was ending both programs in September, the community rallied and raised the money to provide services to the end of the year, with contributions from the city, county, businesses and individuals. At that point, as Mayor Paul Soglin explained Tuesday, there was no controversy over where funds should go. Representatives of the Hmong Institute, a nonprofit serving the Hmong community, and Freedom, Inc., a social justice organization for communities of color, stood side by side at a September press conference asking for community funds for the rest of 2018.
The city then also committed funds for services in 2019. But the money wasn’t allocated due to a disagreement over who, exactly, should receive the promised $115,000.
The program, now called Hmong Kajsiab, relocated to the Catholic Multicultural Center off of South Park Street, and the Hmong Institute and Anesis Therapy provided services.
But some elders moved to the offices of Freedom, Inc., which also began hosting services for Hmong elders at its facilities via an organization known as the Southeast Asian Healing Center, or SEAHC. SEAHC also supports continued services for elders at the Cambodian temple.
There’s been disagreement between the two organizations over leadership and who is best suited to care for the elders. That held true on Tuesday, when much of the discussion centered on who is and isn’t the true “Kajsiab House.”
The resolution before the council Tuesday originally would have given the city’s $115,000 to Anesis through a non-competitive service contract. The resolution was amended to instead recommend an RFP process.
It was at times a contentious and emotional discussion, with audience members speaking out of turn and some personal attacks against Mai Zong Vue and Peng Her, board president and CEO of the Hmong Institute, respectively. Speakers accused Vue and Peng of “betraying” their community for financial gain.
“It is so sad for people who have looked up to me, for people who have benefited from the programs I created, are now denying what I do,” Vue said.
Freedom, Inc., has long claimed Vue and Her “seized control” of the Kajsiab program. Her and Vue have said the split came down to a difference of opinion on how to spend funds and the role of longtime program manager Doua Vang.
As they have at several other city committee meetings, many Hmong and Cambodian community members and elders spoke before the council, saying they did not have a relationship with the Hmong Institute, Vue or Her, and asked that the money be given to SEAHC or put up for RFP.
Nancy Vue-Tran, board president of SEAHC, advocated for an RFP, asking for a “fair and transparent process.”
“We know that elders who have come to testify again and again ... these elders are here to follow and seek services from Doua and his staff (at SEAHC),” she said.
Myra McNair, founder and owner of Anesis Therapy, said Anesis did not bring clients to testify to the council, citing HIPPA laws and explaining, “We believe in trauma-informed care.”
“I hate to go there, but they don’t have licensure … there’s a reason why they didn't get funding from the county,” McNair said.
For 2019, Dane County set aside $50,000 for the Hmong Institute and $8,000 for the Catholic Multicultural Center. It also contracted with Anesis to give them any Medicaid crisis funding they earn in 2019, budgeting $460,000; the county can only give this money to organizations like Anesis that are certified to bill for Medicaid crisis.
The city budgeted $115,000 in 2019 for the project, but did not specify a fiscal agent to receive the funds.
City staff later said it made sense to put the funds to use along with the county funds and prevent any interruption in services an RFP process could cause.
Soglin said on Tuesday that he originally recommended funding go to Anesis because he understood funding was for mental health services.
“You are going to have to decide what the funding was intended for,” he told the council. “If the funding is for something other than mental health services, if it’s for wraparound services, then it’s another issue.”
After over 30 speakers on Tuesday, there was almost no discussion among council members before alders voted overwhelmingly to allocate funds through an RFP.
Also before the council Tuesday were to resolutions to give more funding for security and support services to Tree Lane Family Apartments, which has 45 units designated for formerly homeless families at 7933 Tree Lane.
The city is pursuing several avenues to stabilize the apartments, which have seen a high number of police calls and complaints about behavior like fighting.
On Tuesday, the council passed the resolution to add $275,250 to provide more comprehensive services passed. The resolution for $165,000 in additional security failed, and there was no discussion on the matter.