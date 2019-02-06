Different country, same feeling: Madison Tibetan community celebrates the new year

Weather Alert

...SEVERAL PERIODS OF WINTERY WEATHER EXPECTED TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A PERIOD OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IS EXPECTED LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. ANOTHER ROUND OF A WINTERY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL AFFECT THE AREA LATER TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE QUARTER INCH IS POSSIBLE MOST AREAS. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IS EXPECTED NORTHWEST AND NORTH OF MADISON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SEVERAL PERIODS OF A WINTER MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT. MORE WIDESPREAD FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW ARE EXPECTED ON THURSDAY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE QUARTER INCH. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 5 INCHES, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM DARLINGTON TO MADISON TO FOND DU LAC, WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL TOWARDS PORTAGE, MONTELLO AND BARABOO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE AS WELL AS THE THURSDAY MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&