Developments at Hilldale, Research Park in the works

Two development projects are in the works that will bring state-of-the-art buildings to Madison’s west side.
The Plan Commission this week approved a mixed-use development to be located in UW Research Park on Madison’s west side near Midvale Heights. The development was unanimously approved during the consent agenda portion of Plan Commission’s meeting and did not face any public opposition or scrutiny.
Element Collective, located at 421 Charmany Drive, will be a place where office employees are able to work, live and recreate, while also providing large spaces for dining and exercise.
The project is being developed by Mandel Group out of Milwaukee and in partnership with Research Park, which put out the request for proposals. Element Collective will be approximately 400,000 square feet and include a six-story, 178 unit apartment building consisting of 91 one-bedroom units, 39 two-bedrooms, 39 studios, and 9 three-bedroom units constructed over two levels of underground parking.
The proposal features plans for a future hotel, which is expected to have approximately 120 rooms as well as a 1,400 square foot cafe that will serve breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks and retail space that is intended for convenience items for residents, business park employees and the public.
Also included in the plans are 125,000 square feet of laboratory and office space as well as a food hall, rooftop bar and fitness center.
According to the project schedule and phasing plan submitted to the city of Madison, the development team expects to break ground on the apartment building and the lab this fall.
Hilldale expansion
A proposal is in the process of being submitted to the city that would bring a large expansion to the south side (near BMO Harris Bank) of the Hilldale Shopping Center. The expansion would add new shops, restaurants and entertainment — along with a potentially expanded farmers' market — to the nearly 60-year-old mall.
“Our goal has always been to make Hilldale a community destination,” said Nancy Horn, general manager of Hilldale, in a statement. “These additions make it even more inviting for our customers to spend an entire day here, shopping, eating, relaxing and spending time with friends and family. But we are also listening to the needs and wants of our growing community and trying to meet those as best we can. We know that generations of people have grown up at Hilldale and there’s a lot of nostalgia here.”
The expansion is expected to include amenities such as electric car charging ports, bike tune-up stations and bike parking, dog-friendly areas and a winter ice skating rink.
Hilldale has continued to evolve over the past few years and has recently added retailers such as Shake Shack, Burn Boot Camp, Glitter Workshop, Creando Exploratorium and Petphoria, among others.
In 2022, Hilldale will celebrate its 60th anniversary.
“We’ve come a long way since that first shopping center in 1962,” Horn said. “We’re looking forward to a bright future, one that positions Hilldale as a vibrant gathering space for the community and a welcome place for everyone.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.