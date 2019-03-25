After several unsuccessful attempts to redevelop the aging Essen Haus German restaurant, along with the surrounding properties on East Wilson Street, a new developer is proposing a mixed-use development with about 250 apartments on the downtown Madison site.
Bert Stitt, a former president of Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., and longtime resident of the First Settlement neighborhood said the proposal by McGrath Property Group is “among the best so far.”
“It’s the most realistic. We’ve had proposals for very high towering type of buildings and all kinds of other iterations of it, and this one looks good to me,” he said.
McGrath has an accepted offer to buy the property at the intersection of East Wilson and South Blair Streets.
Robert Worm owns the Essen Haus Restaurant and Bar at 514 E. Wilson St., Come Back In bar at 508 E. Wilson St., Up North Bar at 150 S. Blair St., the Hotel Ruby Marie and Lakeview Bakery & Deli at 524 E Wilson St., a large surface parking lot, and four houses from 110 to 118 S. Blair St.
Worm declined to comment on plans at this time.
According to a blog post from Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, Worm would sell his properties on the site to McGrath with the exception of the Hotel Ruby Marie, which shares a building with Lakeview Bakery and Up North Bar. Worm previously told the Wisconsin State Journal that some of the properties are outdated, with old pipes, electrical issues and energy inefficiencies.
Two empty lots fronting East Wilson Street, 502 and 504 E. Wilson St. — occupied by O'Cayz Corral and Cay'z Comic Strip before a 2001 fire destroyed the buildings — are not owned by Worm and are not part of the proposal.
McGrath is proposing a primarily residential development with first-floor commercial space, Rummel said in an email, though she noted plans are in the "concept phase." Tim Parks, a planner for the city of Madison, said in an email that the project calls for 250 units, but also noted "there are a lot more details to come and what we know now may still evolve." Representatives from McGrath could not immediately be reached for comment.
Stitt said the neighborhood response to the plans so far has been “more curious than anything else” without “a great deal of anxiety or distress or anything like that.” He thinks neighbors would like to see a better use of the site than the current surface parking lot.
Rummel said in her blog that the property is a “complicated site with layers of plans, ordinances, and zoning that affect redevelopment.” Part of the site lies in Madison’s First Settlement Historic District and the properties fronting East Wilson Street are in a national historic district.
Rummel said in an email that McGrath was proposing to save some historic structures on East Wilson Street, though specifics were yet “to be determined.” She said the current plans “generally but maybe not exactly” follow the Downtown Plan height maximums. The Downtown Plan maximum heights on the property range from three to six stories.
The trickiest aspect of the development will be navigating the various historic districts, Stitt said. He is most concerned about the plans to demolish the homes on South Blair Street, which are in the First Settlement Historic District.
“Those houses are not easily scheduled for removal,” he said. “When we created the local historic district, we specifically included those houses.”
He said the buildings represent “modest” homes from decades ago.
“It’s a very important historic place. It doesn't have the high-end significance of Mansion Hill or the state Capitol, and I think it’s important that humble historic places also be respected and saved,” he said.
Parks said McGrath has “expressed a desire to break ground yet this year” in the fall.
Rummel said in her blog that she is working to organize three neighborhood meetings on the plans.
Worm has previously entertained development proposals on the site. In 2004, developers proposed a 16-story mixed-use building, which was later downsized to an eight-story development, neither of which panned out. In 2016, Worm worked with Kothe Real Estate Partners on plans for a mixed-use development that would leave the historic Hotel Ruby Marie and Up North bar untouched but demolish other properties to build a possible 10-story building. Worm paused the plans in 2017.