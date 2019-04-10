A formidable presence of red was evident at the state Capitol Tuesday. Dressed in crimson from head to toe, members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority filled a hearing room for their advocacy event, "Delta Day at the State Capitol."
Like many other historically Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs), Deltas are steeped in community service and social justice work. Deltas have been civic-minded from the start; less than two months after they were founded, Deltas participated in the women’s suffrage march in Washington in 1913.
Deltas have been trekking to Washington D.C. since 1989 to learn about issues and advocate for causes near to their hearts. They’ve also been showing up at the Wisconsin Capitol off and on for over 20 years.
"We just celebrated the 30th anniversary of Delta Days in the Nation's Capital, our annual trek to Washington D.C. to share our concerns with Congress,” said Yolanda Shelton-Morris, Wisconsin state coordinator, in a press release. "This effort is to make sure our state lawmakers understand the issues that impact our lives and the lives of those who live in the communities we serve.”
On Tuesday, just over 50 of Deltas came to the Capitol from across the state. There are three alumnae chapters and four collegiate chapters in Wisconsin, including one at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They heard from Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, a fellow Delta and the first African-American to represent Dane County in the state Legislature, in the morning and learned about issues and advocacy training. In the afternoon, they met with legislators and staff.
They brought up three big issues: infant mortality, expungement of criminal records and redistricting.
Why did they pick those three issues?
“Look at us,” Tyler Maria Brown said in the room full of black women. Brown noted that she was speaking as an individual Delta, not for Deltas a whole.
When talking about infant mortality, one legislative staffer noted that the importance of prenatal care. One Delta spoke up, advocating for the a life-span model and going back “way before prenatal care.”
“It’s the education, it’s discrimination, it’s racism, it’s stress .. you have to kind of go back. It doesn’t just start with prenatal care. Yes they need it, but we need to look at those stressors and those health care systems,” she said.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, stopped in and explained an expungement bill, which he authored and would change the rules of expungement to make it more accessible by removing age limits and not requiring the judge to make the expungement order at the time of sentencing.
Deltas asked what they could do to support the measure, and Goyke told them to call, send letters and email their representatives. Don’t just ask your legislators to vote on “yes” on the bill, Goyke said, ask them to call their leadership to get it on the floor.
“What really happens to those letters?” one Delta asked later.
Staff for Goyke reassured her that letters are read, kept and used as examples in committee or on the floor. Brown later said that convinced her of the value of letter-writing.
Kynala Phillips is an undergraduate Delta at UW-Madison and said participating in the event was “really special.”
“(It) was learning different ways that you can engage as an individual, but then also how to use organizational work to kind of push different things forward,” she said. “I can also be a part of this beautiful body of work going forward to make those things happen.”
Brown has seen the power of advocacy firsthand.
“Mr. Goyke, he’s my representative. And he knows when he first ran for office, I told him I didn’t want him to win, I wanted someone black to represent me. He won, but we have held his feet to the fire and he has come out great every single time,” she said.
Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwuakee, also encouraged the Deltas to keep advocating.
“Whether you agree with me or not, let me know if you agree with me or you don’t agree with me,” Haywood said. “We are in a crucial time in politics, society, in that honestly if we keep waiting until tomorrow or the next day to get involved, it’s going to be too late.”