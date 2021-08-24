Darbo Block Party returns with music, games and a peace walk

The annual Darbo Block Party, also known as the Darbo Peace Walk and Neighborhood Barbecue, is returning in a major way this Thursday after not happening in 2020.
Will Green is the founder and CEO of Mentoring Positives, which is a local grassroots organization devoted to mentoring youth in one of Madison’s most at-risk neighborhoods, Darbo-Worthington. Green also organizes the party, which will feature good food, live music and a basketball tournament.
The festivities, set to run from 4-8 p.m., are centered around a peace walk that area residents embark on through the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood in a show of solidarity for peace.
Following the peace walk there will be a live DJ playing music, a 5-on-5 basketball tournament and food carts. Some local businesses will be invited to hand out resource information for job seekers.
Green said a partnership with EOTO Culturally Rooted, a community recovery and wellness organization led by Tara Wilhelmi, is helping make the block party pop this year.
