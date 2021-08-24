 Skip to main content
Darbo Block Party returns with music, games and a peace walk
top story

CARTS FOR COMMUNITY (copy)

People play basketball during the Carts For Community at Worthington Park in Madison. At this week's Darbo Block Party, there will be a live DJ playing music, a 5-on-5 basketball tournament and food carts. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
The annual Darbo Block Party, also known as the Darbo Peace Walk and Neighborhood Barbecue, is returning in a major way this Thursday after not happening in 2020.

Will Green is the founder and CEO of Mentoring Positives, which is a local grassroots organization devoted to mentoring youth in one of Madison’s most at-risk neighborhoods, Darbo-Worthington. Green also organizes the party, which will feature good food, live music and a basketball tournament.

The festivities, set to run from 4-8 p.m., are centered around a peace walk that area residents embark on through the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood in a show of solidarity for peace.

Following the peace walk there will be a live DJ playing music, a 5-on-5 basketball tournament and food carts. Some local businesses will be invited to hand out resource information for job seekers.

Green said a partnership with EOTO Culturally Rooted, a community recovery and wellness organization led by Tara Wilhelmi, is helping make the block party pop this year.

Darbo Block Party

Thursday, Aug. 26, 4-8 p.m.

Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Ave.

FREE

facebook.com/mentoringpositives

