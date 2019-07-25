Madison immigration attorney Kristina Rasmussen was recently working with a young client with developmental disabilities who needed to get to Milwaukee for an immigration appointment.
But having the client’s mother drive him to the appointment was out of the question. She’s undocumented and “understandably very, very frightened of being picked up by ICE, given that her son is so dependent upon her,” Rasmussen wrote in an email.
Another time, Rasmussen had an asylum client who also needed to get to an immigration appointment in Milwaukee, but was relatively new to the country and unfamiliar with local public transportation.
Her options: drive the clients herself or leave them to “fend for themselves.” She took the cases pro bono, and driving would have meant sacrificing six to eight hours of time to do other legal work.
Instead, Rasmussen called on a new project from the Dane Sanctuary Coalition, made up of volunteer drivers who transport immigrants to important events like court hearings and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services appointments in Chicago and Milwaukee. The project gives volunteers a hands-on opportunity to get involved in immigration work as they provide a needed service.
“It just seemed like something fairly easy that we could do that would be a great practical help,” said Dorit Bergen, project coordinator of the Volunteer Driver Project along with Dennis Ray.
The Dane Sanctuary Coalition was created in partnership with Centro Hispano, Voces de la Fronterra and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and is made up of inter-faith congregations and organizations in Dane County that are committed to providing sanctuary and housing for undocumented immigrants and refugees under imminent threat of deportation.
There are four sites, representing seven congregations, that have volunteered to provide physical sanctuary space. There are also supporting congregations, which would provide meals, transportation, advocacy and support to coalition members. James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Madison's east side even raised funds to renovate its building to allow habitation per the city’s zoning code.
Most sites are ready to host someone seeking sanctuary, said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, president of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice. But they have not yet been used, and it’s unclear when they will be needed.
“Immigration attorneys we have worked with have always told us it is a matter of when, not if. We are standing at the ready!” Margulis wrote in an email. “In the meantime, we do all we can do to provide needed services and advocacy right now.”
One of those needed services: driving immigrants to their court hearings in Chicago or to immigration appointments in Milwaukee.
Bergen noted that volunteering as a driver is in some ways the opposite of sanctuary work: instead of long-range planning to host immigrants, which is “something you’re not sure when or if you're going to need,” driving is a simple, practical task that takes just a few hours.
She believes congregation members were “itching to do something in the face of all this awfulness,” Bergen said.
“This is a very practical, immediate thing that people can do to help, and a lot of people are hungry for that,” Bergen said.
Bergen’s own motivation to get involved in sanctuary work comes from her religious and political values based on “welcoming the stranger,” she said. But it also comes from her personal history. In the Holocaust, her father’s family was able to escape from Germany into Palestine “just in the nick of time,” but her father’s grandmother was denied a visa. She stayed behind and was killed, Bergen said.
Now, Bergen helps coordinate the volunteers, who number about 40. They are trained and ready to drive when the need arises.
Dane Sanctuary Coalition started the service in December, and has since provided about 15 rides for those in the immigrant community, regardless of immigration status.
Volunteers can request reimbursement for gas, tolls and parking, which can add up to a significant total, especially for trips to Chicago. But most drivers don’t ask for it, Bergen said, as they seem to consider the cost as “part of their contribution.”
Most of the requests for rides come through immigration attorneys, Bergen said, but can come in at the last minute, Bergen said, because they’re a kind of “last resort.”
“If you had a choice, would you want to go to a scary court hearing with strangers who probably don’t even speak your language?” she said.
Undocumented immigrants are not permitted to have driver’s licenses in Wisconsin. Anyone in Madison pursuing an immigration case has to do a fair amount of commuting to Chicago and Milwaukee, but faces a kind of “dead zone in terms of easy transportation” to those cities, said Aissa Olivarez, managing attorney for the Community Immigration Law Center.
That leaves costly and time-consuming taxi or bus rides, she said, or spending days stressed and trying to determine if a family member will be able to miss work to provide a ride.
The new volunteer project “really eases the stress” for already-stressed clients, Olivarez said, calling this service a “huge asset” to the community. Even if the service isn’t used frequently, it’s reassuring to know the service is available, she said.
Olivarez has used the service a couple of times for clients who needed to get to Milwaukee for an appointment with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to get their fingerprints and pictures taken. The service is also important for immigrants who do not have an attorney and will represent themselves in court in Chicago, she said.
These are high-stakes appointments, Olivarez said; there can be no decision on a pending application until a client gets their fingerprints taken. Those who miss a court hearing in Chicago will receive a deportation order.
Plus, drivers act as valuable guides: they know crucial information like where to park, where the court is and which floor the individual should report to, Olivarez said. Drivers are instructed not to give any sort of legal advice to their riders, and are trained about what to do if an ICE officer approaches their car.
Drivers also represent a welcoming American face. One of Rasmussen’s clients bonded with their driver over a common love of music.
“It was also great in both cases for my clients to know that, despite the current climate, there are people out there willing to help and who genuinely care,” Rasmussen said.
That’s part of the coalition’s goal, Margulis said: to let immigrants know “that there are people in our community who care about our immigrant brothers and sisters and are ready to help.”
“Our drivers don’t just drop people off,” Margulis said, they provide “community support and friendship so the person in need does not feel so alone.”