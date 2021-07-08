Dane County, Urban Triage to provide emergency rental assistance

Dane County is partnering with Urban Triage to provide $10.7 million in direct emergency rental assistance for people in need.
Urban Triage itself will receive $1.6 million to help the organization cover the costs of administering the program.
The federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of the month, after being extended in June. Some are concerned that the financial burdens of the pandemic will result in a spike in evictions and a rise in homelessness across the country when the moratorium lifts.
As a result, organizations and jurisdictions are working to provide financial relief to people who have been unable to keep up with their rent or are facing eviction.
“Many residents are still struggling to make ends meet or have fallen behind in rent payments due to the unprecedented turbulence of the past 16 months,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are committed to helping Dane County residents recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month, this new round of funding will further our efforts to prevent evictions and housing instability in our community.”
In March, the federal government authorized the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to address the variety of needs that arose amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The act included $21.5 billion in funding for emergency rental assistance. Dane County received more than $12.5 million of those dollars to address local issues like evictions and housing stability.
“In partnership with Dane County, Urban Triage has improved processes to assure the prompt allocation of funds to families in need of financial assistance for rental arrears, fees, and forward rent. We're eager to offer stigma-free and humanity-centered support to our community,” said Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson. “This moment is historic for many reasons; most importantly, we are an organization for the people by the people, grassroots, Black-centered and community-based providing support for all, in partnership with Dane County. It's a big deal. We're excited.”
In the months leading up to the release of the American Rescue Plan, both the county and the city sought organizations to partner with in the administration of the funds that would come from the American Rescue Plan. That, in turn, led to the partnership between the county and Urban Triage, which was chosen to be the helping organization after a competitive RFP process.
The money will be used to help people in communities outside of the city of Madison, who has its own rental assistance allocation. People who are eligible can receive up to 18 months of rental assistance (per household).
Households that are at 80% of area median income or below are eligible for assistance if one or more individuals has qualified for unemployment benefits, has experienced a reduction in household income, has incurred significant costs, and/or has experienced financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic, and where one or more individuals can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, according to the press release.
Area median income in Dane County is approximately $77,504. Eighty percent of that would be for households who have an income of approximately $62,000 or less.