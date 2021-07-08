Dane County, Urban Triage to provide emergency rental assistance

In March, the federal government authorized the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to address the variety of needs that arose amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The act included $21.5 billion in funding for emergency rental assistance. Dane County received more than $12.5 million of those dollars to address local issues like evictions and housing stability.

“In partnership with Dane County, Urban Triage has improved processes to assure the prompt allocation of funds to families in need of financial assistance for rental arrears, fees, and forward rent. We're eager to offer stigma-free and humanity-centered support to our community,” said Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson. “This moment is historic for many reasons; most importantly, we are an organization for the people by the people, grassroots, Black-centered and community-based providing support for all, in partnership with Dane County. It's a big deal. We're excited.”

In the months leading up to the release of the American Rescue Plan, both the county and the city sought organizations to partner with in the administration of the funds that would come from the American Rescue Plan. That, in turn, led to the partnership between the county and Urban Triage, which was chosen to be the helping organization after a competitive RFP process.