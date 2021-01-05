Dane County plans to offer another $4M to keep local businesses afloat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What we saw in the spring was a great example of the type of comprehensive approach that both protects public health, our small businesses and our workers. This was because every branch of government was pulling together and pulling their weight. Unfortunately, in the following months, we've somewhat been left hanging by the federal government,” Parisi said.

“The sad truth is … it didn't have to be this hard. A comprehensive public health guideline combined with adequate economic assistance to small businesses and workers could have slowed the spread of the virus as well as reduced the economic pain.”

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, the local grants do not need to be repaid under any circumstances, provided that the business uses the funds for needs sparked by the pandemic. Murray said this would generally include expenses like payroll and rent, as well as costs associated with shifting to online or pandemic-safe ways of doing business.