Dane County organizations to receive $385K in emergency grants through UW Credit Union, United Way

Among the plans the Simpson Street initiatives the grant will support are a pair of science-focused series researched, written and published by students with the goal of inspiring other young readers, said Science Editor Helen Zhang.

Another $30,000 will support the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Odyssey Project, via an affiliated nonprofit. The program enables adult students to take UW-Madison humanities courses, despite barriers that otherwise might keep them from attending college.

“Emergency funding will empower more of our Odyssey families, 95% of whom are from communities of color, to break a cycle of generational poverty and achieve dreams many were told were impossible,” said Odyssey Project Executive Director Emily Auer in a press release. “The generous support from UW Credit Union and United Way Dane County will help us address these disparities through a free college jump-start program and a whole-family approach to learning.”