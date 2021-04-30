Dane County organizations to receive $385K in emergency grants through UW Credit Union, United Way

Two dozen Dane County and Milwaukee organizations will receive emergency grants totaling nearly $500,000 through a joint effort between UW Credit Union and local United Way chapters. The credit union announced the recipients — 13 from Dane County and 11 from the Milwaukee area — on Thursday.
The grants come from the UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity, a $1.5 million investment in economic mobility that the credit union announced in March in partnership with United Way of Dane County and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. According to the credit union, the fund is a response to the persistent racial disparities highlighted by the ongoing pandemic. One million dollars were earmarked for Dane County and $500,000 were earmarked for the Milwaukee area.
“I almost fell out of my chair when I got a phone call saying a million dollars was coming for a racial equity fund,” said Renee Moe, president & CEO of United Way of Dane County, who has long partnered with UW Credit Union on housing efforts.
UW Credit Union had set aside $250,000 of the fund for one-time, “emergency grants” designed to help residents address pressing needs exacerbated by the pandemic, including housing assistance, job placement or eviction prevention. Additional donations to the two United Way chapters ultimately doubled the amount available, making Milwaukee-area organizations eligible for $10,000 each and Dane County organizations eligible for $30,000.
The 24 recipients, selected by a board of community members and UW Credit Union employees, serve residents of Dane, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties, according to a press release.
Among the local recipients is Simpson Street Free Press, a youth-powered newspaper and nonprofit where kids learn to research and write for publication. Assistant Editor Brandon Alvarez said the organization is stepping up its efforts to fight the “C-19 extended summer slide,” the pandemic-induced educational backslide educators and researchers say is plaguing students across the country.
“None of us are sure exactly how learning loss will affect local kids, but it’s likely students of color and lower-income students will be hit hardest,” Alvarez said, noting that Simpson Street Free Press has kept kids reading and writing through the pandemic.
The $30,000 grant comes at a crucial time, Alvarez said, just as the organization has begun enrolling students who’ve been sitting on the waiting list. “Our plan is to help students reengage and catch up by extending the learning day. Out-of-school time is a powerful tool. By enrolling more students in proven after-school and summer education programs, we support students and support local schools.”
Among the plans the Simpson Street initiatives the grant will support are a pair of science-focused series researched, written and published by students with the goal of inspiring other young readers, said Science Editor Helen Zhang.
Another $30,000 will support the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Odyssey Project, via an affiliated nonprofit. The program enables adult students to take UW-Madison humanities courses, despite barriers that otherwise might keep them from attending college.
“Emergency funding will empower more of our Odyssey families, 95% of whom are from communities of color, to break a cycle of generational poverty and achieve dreams many were told were impossible,” said Odyssey Project Executive Director Emily Auer in a press release. “The generous support from UW Credit Union and United Way Dane County will help us address these disparities through a free college jump-start program and a whole-family approach to learning.”
Madison’s Centro Hispano, which provides a variety of services to the county’s Latino community, will put its $30,000 toward the Latino Consortium for Action’s Emergency Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals, families and businesses that don’t qualify for federal stimulus funds due to their immigration status. Last year, the fund distributed more than $1 million. In January, the Consortium announced that it was again accepting donations to provide another round of support to those in need.
The following Dane County organizations will also receive grants:
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc.
African Center for Community Development
Charles Hamilton Houston Institute
FOSTER of Dane, Inc.
Madison Gospel 5K
The Road Home
Royal Financial Wellness Advisory Co.
Trained to Grow Inc.
The Umbrella Transitions Corporation
YWCA Madison
“Fundamentally, we know that the challenges non-profits face are compounded by the pandemic, stretching already limited resources,” said Sheila Milton, UW Credit Union vice president of diversity equity, and inclusion, in a press release. These emergency funds bridge a lot of gaps, but also provide some breathing room to prepare for what comes next.”
Some or those selected had never received United Way funding before. Moe said that’s because of UW Credit Union’s priorities and its decision to simplify the application process so that organizations could apply whether or not they had specialized grant writers. United Way’s typical grantmaking process often favors organizations with proven track records and measurable outcomes, Moe said, but UW Credit Union wanted to invest in organizations that have close ties to their communities, even if they don’t have the name recognition that the big players do.
“This is really revolutionary,” Moe said, explaining that the fund “allows us a new stream of resources to be able to invest in nonprofits that have high trust in neighborhoods and communities, with families who wouldn't necessarily trust more established nonprofits or systems. This really allows us to do some more leadership capacity building for those nonprofits to hopefully accelerate change in racial outcomes.”
UW Credit Union will announce its next recipients, funded with the other $1.25 million, in late May. Those funds will support programming that reduces barriers to economic mobility for people of color. The fund is accepting donations.
