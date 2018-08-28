Two weeks ago, Journey Mental Health Center announced it was closing the Kajsiab House, a unique therapy program for Madison’s Hmong community.
Some staff and members of Madison’s communities of color are upset with how the situation was handled.
“We were blindsided ... We felt we were lied to and there was no communication,” said one staff member, speaking anonymously because they are still employed by Journey. “We were kind of left out of the room.”
Lynn Brady, president and CEO of Journey, said her organization is similarly devastated by the loss and did its best to communicate within planning and media constraints. Kajsiab House had experienced funding problems for years, she said.
Along with wrap-around services like English classes, meals and community discussions, Kajsiab provided culturally sensitive mental health counselling and therapy. Some attendees suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, and program manager Doua Vang said most came to the U.S. with histories of trauma.
The end of Kajsiab House also means the end of the Cambodian Temple, a program for about 125 members of the local southeast Asian population to gather and receive care, although Brady noted Journey is also looking to restructure this service.
There are differing accounts of what led to the funding shortfall. Previously, Journey brought in revenue via a contract with Medical Transportation Management. MTM contacted Journey asking to update the contract. Brady said Journey tried to respond but received no further communication from MTM, which then signed a contract with a different organization. MTM said in a statement that it never received a reply from Journey.
When talking about the program closing, Vang said he was worried about the risk of psychiatric hospital visits and suicide increasing. Since the news, clients have expressed suicidal thoughts, Vang said, and two clients, stressed about the closing of the house, have been hospitalized after forgetting to eat, drink and take their medication.
“If they close Kajsiab House ... it’s the equivalent that we would drown ourselves or hang ourselves or shoot ourselves. It’s equivalent to that,” one attendee told the Cap Times when the news first broke.
BREAKING THE NEWS
The Kajsiab staff member said there are doubts that Journey is being honest about how it lost the contract. But regardless of what happened, there is resentment over how Journey handled the closing process.
Kajsiab staff found out about the closing the day before the press release announcing the news when Brady asked to meet with Kajsiab staff.
“And we’re all like, what? You’re giving us less than two months to prepare all of our clients and prepare ourselves,” the staff member said.
Clients were similarly blindsided, the staff member said.
“We hadn’t even been able to process anything and the next morning comes and it’s on the news. And our clients don’t know anything, because we don’t know anything. They’re coming in, going, ‘We heard this,’” the staffer said.
Brady acknowledged that she broke the news to Kajsiab staff a day or two before the press release went out (although she said she understands some staff had already heard the news), and was saddened that Kajsiab clients found out about the news that way. Journey sent out the press release after answering questions from the Cap Times about the closing of Kajsiab House, as “once somebody talked to you ... I knew it was going to be out to everybody,” Brady said.
“I was very unhappy about that, that somebody leaked this and that that hurt people. A lot of people. But mostly consumers,” Brady said. “We were very distressed about that.”
Kajsiab staff also asked when the decision to close the facility had been made and were told they were “in talks” to close Kajsiab three or four weeks prior, the Kajsiab staff member said.
Brady acknowledged that, saying Journey had to work with the board and executive committee before making the announcement. Asked why Kajsiab staff wasn’t included in this process, Brady said the “decision-making at that point needed to be made at an executive level.”
“We weren’t looking just at Kajsiab House, we were looking at Journey as a whole and what Journey needed to do to survive the deficits that we’ve got right now,” a process that involved looking at about five different programs, she said.
According to the staff member, if they were told sooner, staff could have prepared their clients and looked at fundraising options. That way, even if the program had still closed, they would have known they had done all they could, the staff member said.
Kazbuag Vaj, the founder and co-executive director of Freedom Inc., agreed. Her mother and some clients at Freedom Inc. regularly attend Kajsiab House.
Out of respect for the community, staff and clients should have been part of the conversation to close Kajsiab House, she said. That would have given the community an opportunity to “rise up and fend for ourselves.” She said she wishes Journey had given the community a chance to “figure out how to provide for its own people.” Vaj believes that ending the program so suddenly can be re-traumatizing to the clients, many of whom were refugees forced to “pick up and leave.”
“A decision was made, and the whole community that will be devastated by it didn’t even know,” Vaj said.
Veronica Figueroa-Velez, executive director of UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence, was also concerned when she found out that a “program that is so vital to the Asian community” is closing.
Journey provides a clinic for Latinos who may not have mental health insurance, a service UNIDOS has frequently utilized. Figueroa-Velez acknowledged the reality of the funding gap and said she values Journey’s many programs, but culturally-specific services in Dane County are few and far between.
“I need Journey to function. I need Journey’s services. Our clients need Journey’s service,” she said. “The services that are in place right now which are the minimum serving these communities … need the funding.”
Brady said other culturally specific programs like Clinica Latina are not in danger of being cut, because they are part of broader Journey services. The Kajsiab program was created with a federal grant to provide specialty services for the Hmong population and wasn’t “a part of how we traditionally provide behavioral health services.”
“That’s the sadness of this, because ... that the very reason it’s there is the very reason we can’t sustain it,” Brady said.
FUNDING
Over the last five years, Kajsiab has run a total deficit of around $300,000, Brady said, and there had been a lot of dialog about the Kajsiab budget over the past year. In the past, Journey was able to work with the county to cover the deficits, Brady said. But this year, the deficit was accumulating faster — predicted to be over half a million dollars by the end of the year — and the county had other new expenses, making it unlikely the county could cover the full amount.
Kajsiab House funding problems are part of a larger story, Brady said. Journey provides its services to many uninsured individuals or individuals insured by Medicaid. The Medicaid reimbursement rate in Wisconsin “doesn’t come anywhere near covering the cost of services,” she said.
The county works hard to pay for the many uninsured individuals and puts up a match of Medicaid dollars, she said, “but they’re not a bottomless bucket of money either.”
“Every time we see someone with Medicaid, we lose money. At what point do you say, you can’t lose money anymore?” she said. “The issue is much bigger than the county and Journey.”
Journey has already seen progress in restructuring the Kajsiab House program, Brady said. The Bayview Foundation community center has already offered space to provide services to the Hmong population rent-free, and Journey’s looking for locations to set up on the east or north side as well.
Ultimately, Journey wants to focus “on how we’re going to restructure these services,” Brady said.
“We’re not going to be able to recreate what is there today. But we will be working to create the best that we can create,” Brady said. ￼