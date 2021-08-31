Core Spaces seeks final design approval at Urban Design Commission

Oliv Madison, a 10-story development that would bring student housing to the State Street area, goes before the Urban Design Commission on Wednesday to seek final approval of its design.
The Oliv, which is being proposed by Core Spaces, would include a mixture of affordable student housing as well as retail space and a business incubator run by Florida-based Collective And Co.
The Urban Design Commission is the proposal’s first hurdle towards gaining city approval. UDC reviews the design of buildings, how they fit with the surrounding neighborhood, approves the types of materials used, and gives development teams key architectural feedback. Typically, a development presents at UDC first and then goes on to seek approval from the Plan Commission, which essentially oversees the granting of permits to build at a certain location.
Ahead of Wednesday’s UDC meeting, Core Spaces has released renderings of Oliv Madison complete with details on how the building fits in with the surrounding area. In one rendering it shows the view as if a person were driving down West Gorham Street toward campus, with the now-defunct Hopcat on the right and Oliv Madison across State Street, in the building that most recently housed Casa De Lara, among others.
“After incorporating feedback through a collaborative process with the city and the neighborhood, we’re feeling very positive about the proposed design of the building,” said Rob Bak, development manager at Core Spaces.
The buildings that housed Casa De Lara and three other businesses will be demolished as part of this project. Several longtime State Street businesses such as A Room of One's Own and Community Pharmacy have already relocated.
In their place, Core Spaces is looking to construct Oliv, which will be stepped back in a way that ensures that it does not tower over or is out of scale with other buildings along State Street, developers say.
“Reflecting on input from the Landmarks Commission, the project incorporates the reconstruction of the existing facades... into the design of the project,” Bak said, in describing how the building blends in with surrounding structures. “Incorporation of these facades creates additional articulation along the expanded pedestrian environment while maintaining ties to the history and character of the block.”
The Oliv is planning to have approximately 1,100 student beds and is pursuing a model to provide affordable student housing for 10% of those beds. Students who receive financial aid to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be able to get a letter from UW verifying that they receive financial assistance. The student would then provide Core Spaces with that letter and be granted the ability to rent a bed at the Oliv at a reduced rate.
Core Spaces is seeking memorandums of understanding with the city and the UW about the affordability provision. According to Bak, those agreements have not yet been reached.
“We are presently in discussions with UW-Madison and the city of Madison to establish our proposed equitable housing component of the project,” Bak said.
This would be the first project that Core Spaces has constructed which includes affordable student housing. The inclusion of affordability is as key to the development as the design of the building.
Core Spaces made informational presentations at UDC in February and May regarding Oliv and has incorporated feedback from those meetings into the current renderings.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.