Core Spaces seeking public support for State Street project

Core Spaces, a development company that provides upscale student housing, has launched a petition to generate community support of its proposed project at the corners of State and West Gorham streets.
The petition asks people to join its effort to create equitable housing, while touting the project's ability to generate over $2 million in annual tax revenue to support the community. By signing the petition, a person is asking Plan Commission members to support Core's Oliv Madison development, a proposed stepped back 10-story building with approximately 1,100 beds.
The petition also asks residents to support the entrepreneurial incubator included in the proposal, calling it a “tremendous asset to the community.” The incubator will be run by the Florida-based group Collective & Co., which provides aspiring business owners with workshop and networking opportunities.
“We are proud of how the Oliv Madison proposal is uniquely designed to incorporate community input and implement proactive initiatives to reconnect members of the greater Madison community with downtown,” said Core Spaces Development manager Rob Bak in a statement. “The entrepreneurial incubator will foster innovation by offering workshops, networking opportunities, mentorships and more that are open to the public.”
Oliv Madison is expected to have more than 1,000 beds, with 110 of them (or 10%) being “affordable” for low-income students. Core Spaces is using a model of affordability that has puzzled even affordable housing experts, but the company has been resolute in making the provision of affordable beds.
“We are restoring vitality on a key downtown block while creating a first-of-its-kind program for 110 students of low to moderate income households as well as a portion of the retail space set aside as attainable for locally owned small shop retailers,” Bak said.
Core Spaces is renting by-the-bed, as opposed to by-the-unit. For instance, a person who lives in an apartment with four other people will have anonymity about the fact that they are a low-income student paying a reduced rate for their bed.
The model has been questioned heavily during neighborhood meetings of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association (CANA) with residents wondering if Core Spaces will truly commit to filling all 110 of their “affordable” beds with low-income students, along with other concerns about gentrification, building height, and the true need to have such a dense building designed for students during a citywide affordable housing shortage.
Tim Kamps, who is co-chairing a steering committee tasked with reviewing the proposal and holding meetings with the developers and area residents, said that the affordable beds aspect of Oliv Madison is the most important piece needed to garner community support.
“In my view, the linchpin of the proposal is going to be the housing set aside for lower-income students,” Kamps said. “The particulars of how that will work, the arrangement they are able to agree to with UW, etc. The building design has progressed in a positive direction since the initial renderings; it’s just the affordability piece remaining to be fleshed out from my perspective.”
A new rendering of the proposal shows a building that appears to be in sync with the size and structure of surrounding buildings. The development team plans to have the building be approximately four stories on State Street, while gradually rising to a maximum height closer to Gorham.