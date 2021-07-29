Core Spaces seeking public support for State Street project

Oliv Madison is expected to have more than 1,000 beds, with 110 of them (or 10%) being “affordable” for low-income students. Core Spaces is using a model of affordability that has puzzled even affordable housing experts, but the company has been resolute in making the provision of affordable beds.

“We are restoring vitality on a key downtown block while creating a first-of-its-kind program for 110 students of low to moderate income households as well as a portion of the retail space set aside as attainable for locally owned small shop retailers,” Bak said.

Core Spaces is renting by-the-bed, as opposed to by-the-unit. For instance, a person who lives in an apartment with four other people will have anonymity about the fact that they are a low-income student paying a reduced rate for their bed.