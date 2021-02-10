Commute to your backyard with Sun Prairie carpenter's office pods

“I hope we never get to a situation where we have to do conditional uses for people that are working remotely, and I do think there'll be a lot more people potentially working remotely in the new post-COVID era because it's been shown that it works.”

But while a few people have written to Dettinger to say they like the idea, he hasn’t gotten any takers yet. So for now he’s holding off.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to build one and my wife's like, ‘No, we don't need an office pod in the backyard,'” Dettinger said. As a recent empty nester, he’s already got his choice of bedroom offices.

“I know the idea is solid. I know there's a need, and I've built everything from concrete cathedrals to eight-story apartment buildings,” Dettinger said. “So the construction part is the easy part.”

Besides, he wants to tailor the design to the customer. For startups like his, he said, the goal is to find a need, develop a solution and wait for feedback — not to assume you already have the perfect solution.

“What I'm hoping to do is to pique somebody's interest and say, ‘Gosh, something like that would work for me,’ and then I would meet with them, and we would just really explore and make sure it is a fit for them.”

