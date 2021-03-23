Community Pharmacy, a downtown institution, heads to near east side

Downtown institution Community Pharmacy is heading to Madison’s near east side.
The store, which has been located at 341 State St. for most of its nearly 50-year history, signed a lease Monday for 134 S. Fair Oaks, a commercial building attached to the new Fair Oaks Apartments. Last week, the business applied to rezone the space for general retail use.
The site where the apartments now sit was previously Fair Oaks Nursery and Garden Center. It’s across the street from Garver Feed Mill, which opened in 2019 after a years-long rehab process.
The move comes as developer Core Spaces has proposed a 10-story, 481-unit apartment building for the site where the pharmacy is currently located, leaving it and nine of its neighbor businesses unsure of their future.
Issy Bilek, the Community Pharmacy worker who submitted the application on behalf of the cooperative, said the pharmacy looked for a home on the east side after polling revealed a majority of pharmacy customers live in that part of town.
“We kind of fell in love with that spot and that neighborhood,” Bilek said. “It feels that you're in a community there, which is such a big part of our business.”
The pharmacy would be the only business within the apartment property, but Bilek said the co-op preferred the site to other retail locations nearby.
“We have a really long history, and I think we're just kind of attracted to spaces that have really long history,” Bilek said. “That building was a post office for the railroads, and it was a landscaping company’s building, and now it's ours.”
Meanwhile, the fact that the interior of the space is “a blank canvas” was appealing for a business that has spent so long in its current location. The pharmacy has unique needs, Bilek said, including a pharmacy counter, shelf space for a variety of products and places for private consultations with customers.
“There's not really a space that’s set up for that,” Bilek said. “And so wherever we moved, we knew we were going to have to do some amount of work to the space to kind of make it what we needed it to be.”
Bilek said the new location will be accessible for a wide range of customers. A wheelchair ramp and a six-stall parking lot offer options for those with mobility challenges, while the Capital City Trail bike path just one block away will give bikers and walkers easy access.
Another draw, Bilek said, was the yard, something the pharmacy’s never had downtown. The land use application includes a proposed herb garden where staff would grow herbs like lavender and lemon balm for sale and for customer education. That, Bilek said, would “expand the herb knowledge and access that we've always been trying to bring to the community.”
The space is also close to places where the pharmacy gives classes, including the Goodman Community Center and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Bilek hopes customers will be able to walk with staff from the pharmacy to future workshops.
The new location will keep the pharmacy close to its longtime neighbor, A Room of One’s Own bookstore, which is slated to move into 2717 Atwood Ave. in June, less than half a mile away.
Bilek said the response to the pharmacy’s planned move has so far been “super positive.” The pharmacy notified the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association earlier this month. “When they found out we were moving to them, they were so elated,” Bilek said.
Neither the neighborhood association nor District 6 Alder Marsha Rummel immediately responded to a request for comment.
The pharmacy aims to go before the city’s Plan Commission on May 10, start construction June 1 and complete the project on July 31. The pharmacy is up against a deadline for its move, as Bilek anticipates the developers will begin construction on the downtown building in early August.
While pharmacy staff hope to open the doors at the new location in late July, Bilek noted that a pharmacy that people depend on for their medications can’t shut down for a moving period.
“We're hoping to make our transition from our downtown store to our east side store as seamless as possible. So we will be open downtown until like the day we open our east side store.”
