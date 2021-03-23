Community Pharmacy, a downtown institution, heads to near east side

Bilek said the new location will be accessible for a wide range of customers. A wheelchair ramp and a six-stall parking lot offer options for those with mobility challenges, while the Capital City Trail bike path just one block away will give bikers and walkers easy access.

Another draw, Bilek said, was the yard, something the pharmacy’s never had downtown. The land use application includes a proposed herb garden where staff would grow herbs like lavender and lemon balm for sale and for customer education. That, Bilek said, would “expand the herb knowledge and access that we've always been trying to bring to the community.”

The space is also close to places where the pharmacy gives classes, including the Goodman Community Center and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Bilek hopes customers will be able to walk with staff from the pharmacy to future workshops.

The new location will keep the pharmacy close to its longtime neighbor, A Room of One’s Own bookstore, which is slated to move into 2717 Atwood Ave. in June, less than half a mile away.