In 2020, the city of Madison will fund its 15 city-supported neighborhood centers in a new way.
But not to worry: centers should maintain their current funding levels or see an increase.
Neighborhood centers receive “center support,” for management and administrative functions, as well as funding for child and youth development programs serving elementary, middle and high school kids.
Both types of funding will be allocated through a request for proposal process this summer. But first, city staff are gathering feedback and working with the community to revamp what those RFPs will look like.
Every city neighborhood center receives center support, but the amount varies widely. Kennedy Heights Community Center received $50,000 in 2019 while the Taft Street Boys and Girls Club of Dane County was allocated $168,637.
And it’s not always immediately clear why certain centers receive more funds. A presentation from the city says there’s no “clear connection between either a center’s capacity or range of services and the amount of center support funding they received.”
“Those payment levels were the function of lots and lots of sort of historical decisions that had been made or that had accumulated over the years, but that hadn’t been revisited in quite some time,” said Jim O’Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division.
Now, the city wants to “standardize and simplify” center support payments based on factors like square footage, service hours, numbers of participants served and staffing budgets. The idea is to use benchmarks to assign neighborhood centers to one of two tiers. Expectations for the center and the amount of support would “vary slightly” between the two tiers, O’Keefe said.
“This is very much a work in progress. We are genuinely interested in input and feedback and expect that some of this will change as we go forward,” O’Keefe said.
Even with the new RFPs, all 15 centers will continue to receive at least the same amount of center support.
“People in Madison place great value in these neighborhood centers,” O’Keefe said. “We recognize the importance of maintaining funding and we are not interested in this process to reallocate funding from one neighborhood center to another.”
If a neighborhood center receives less center support than the new model dictates, it would receive an increase. If it receives more, the center would be asked to transfer that money to support programming.
“That’s really the lynch pin — nobody's going to get less funding,” O’Keefe said.
But by only adding funding to center support, “this is going to come at a cost and there’s going to be a budget impact,” O’Keefe said.
Funds for child and youth development programming will also be newly allocated through an RFP to “bring a bit more clarity and standardization and a bit more specificity to what we’ll expect of neighborhood centers that receive those funds,” O’Keefe said.
Previously, the city would ask for proposals around school programming, but without detailing expectations for that funding, like how frequent programming should be, O’Keefe said.
“The clearer we can be about what we’re asking for, the better able we’ll be to evaluate proposals and make funding recommendations and to be transparent about that,” O’Keefe said.
O’Keefe said staff also aims to maintain current child and youth programming funding levels, but "in some cases, may need to address how they will meet the program guidelines" in the RFP.
The city will collect community feedback through February, and then release the RFPs this spring. The city will allocate funds accordingly in the budget process for 2020.