City panel to hear public testimony on massive Capitol Square development

Madison’s Urban Design Commission is set to meet Wednesday and hear public testimony on the massive American Exchange project slated for the North Pinckney block of the Capitol Square. The panel will also view a presentation for a proposal to redevelop a South Park Street strip mall.
The meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m., will be conducted virtually and is available for viewing on the city’s YouTube channel. Residents wishing to register in support or opposition or testify are encouraged to visit the city’s meeting registration website.
Urban Land Interests is working to redevelop a substantial portion of the North Pincnkey Street block on the Capitol Square, including the existing American Exchange Bank building and properties to the north of it.
The proposal would preserve the landmark bank at 1 N. Pinckney St. and demolish the buildings at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney. Portions of the facade at 7-11 N. Pinckney St. would be preserved. A $125 million, 10-story building with 300,000 square feet of office space and 840 underground parking stalls would fill up the property, extending to Webster Street.
The building’s height has caused some in the area, specifically the Eno Vino Bistro and Bar atop the AC Hotel at the corner of Webster Street and East Washington Avenue, to object that it would block views of the Capitol.
But the project’s developers, Urban Land Interests, said they’ve worked to address those concerns. They have argued downtown Madison needs a modern office building to attract tech businesses to the area.
“The projects we’ve done have sure brought a lot of tenants to downtown that would not have been here prior to those projects,” ULI principal Brad Binkowski said of the firm’s other projects, which occupy several nearby blocks. “Downtown Madison generates 10% of the general tax revenue for the city and if that didn’t exist, the city’s finances would be greatly in danger.”
“We build buildings that are going to help the vitality of downtown.”
The city’s Landmarks Commission voted in the spring to approve demolition of a landmark as part of the redevelopment.
1224 S. Park St.
This project seeks to bring housing to one of the city’s busiest corridors on the site of a vacant one-story strip mall and surface parking lot. The property is next to the Pick 'n Save grocery store on South Park Street.
A five-story, 62-unit apartment building with commercial space constructed with 78 enclosed and surface parking spaces is proposed. The development team, led by Joe Krupp, has met with the Bay Creek Neighborhood Association and been in contact with Ald. Tag Evers, who represents the area on the City Council.
“Both neighborhood and the alder have inquired about affordability of the units and I have explored various financing options to subsidize affordable units, including the WHEDA 7-10 program as well as (tax increment financing)," Krupp said.
Krupp said making some of the units affordable is a key goal.
“Our commitment from the beginning was to provide a percentage of workforce housing units which basically serves tenants making 80% of (county median income),” Krupp said. “We have 11 units that meet that criteria.”
According to the US Census Bureau, $71,582 is Dane County’s CMI.
In order to make that work, Krupp is seeking additional funding sources beyond the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, which already has commitments on the south side.
