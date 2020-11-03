City panel to hear public testimony on massive Capitol Square development

But the project’s developers, Urban Land Interests, said they’ve worked to address those concerns. They have argued downtown Madison needs a modern office building to attract tech businesses to the area.

“The projects we’ve done have sure brought a lot of tenants to downtown that would not have been here prior to those projects,” ULI principal Brad Binkowski said of the firm’s other projects, which occupy several nearby blocks. “Downtown Madison generates 10% of the general tax revenue for the city and if that didn’t exist, the city’s finances would be greatly in danger.”

“We build buildings that are going to help the vitality of downtown.”

The city’s Landmarks Commission voted in the spring to approve demolition of a landmark as part of the redevelopment.

1224 S. Park St.

This project seeks to bring housing to one of the city’s busiest corridors on the site of a vacant one-story strip mall and surface parking lot. The property is next to the Pick 'n Save grocery store on South Park Street.