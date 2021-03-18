Chocolate Shoppe will move into Michael's historic Monroe Street spot by summer

A Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream store is slated to open on Monroe Street just in time for summer.
The shop will take over 2531 Monroe St., the former home of Michael’s Frozen Custard, which closed that location last fall after the landlord declined to renew its lease.
“It's very exciting … There’s a lot of history in the building,” said Chocolate Shoppe CEO Dean Deadman, citing Michael’s three and a half decades of providing sweet treats to the neighborhood.
“We wanted to get an ice cream store back into the neighborhood on Monroe Street.”
The shop will be owned and operated by Andy Lanz, a wholesale customer of the company, Deadman said. Lanz, who’s been working with the company for more than 20 years, owns and operates Chocolate Shoppe locations in Middleton, Fitchburg and at the Henry Vilas Zoo. He also runs most of the company’s catering operations, serving ice cream from trucks and trailers at events around town.
Lanz signed a lease for the property in early March and aims to open the new shop around May 1.
“Depending on the construction and everything else, that timeline could shift, but that is the goal: to be open later spring to be ready for the summer,” Deadman said.
Chocolate Shoppe has roots in Madison dating back to 1962, and the new shop would be the eighth in the area.
In 2019, the company was part of what some called “The Ice Cream Wars” when the distinctive 354-square-foot Atwood Avenue building in which it had operated a store for about 6 years went up for sale. The building was ultimately purchased by brothers Casey and Zach Davenport, who sell Chocolate Shoppe ice cream at their Merrimac Scoop shop in Lodi.
Though the brothers initially hoped to sell Chocolate Shoppe ice cream at their newly acquired property, called Atwood Scoop, the ensuing legal battle over Chocolate Shoppe’s lease led the new owners to sell Cedar Crest ice cream instead. Meanwhile, eager to stay in the neighborhood, Chocolate Shoppe rented a storefront at 2322 Atwood Ave., less than a block away.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.