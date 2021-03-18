Chocolate Shoppe will move into Michael's historic Monroe Street spot by summer

Lanz signed a lease for the property in early March and aims to open the new shop around May 1.

“Depending on the construction and everything else, that timeline could shift, but that is the goal: to be open later spring to be ready for the summer,” Deadman said.

Chocolate Shoppe has roots in Madison dating back to 1962, and the new shop would be the eighth in the area.

In 2019, the company was part of what some called “The Ice Cream Wars” when the distinctive 354-square-foot Atwood Avenue building in which it had operated a store for about 6 years went up for sale. The building was ultimately purchased by brothers Casey and Zach Davenport, who sell Chocolate Shoppe ice cream at their Merrimac Scoop shop in Lodi.

Though the brothers initially hoped to sell Chocolate Shoppe ice cream at their newly acquired property, called Atwood Scoop, the ensuing legal battle over Chocolate Shoppe’s lease led the new owners to sell Cedar Crest ice cream instead. Meanwhile, eager to stay in the neighborhood, Chocolate Shoppe rented a storefront at 2322 Atwood Ave., less than a block away.

