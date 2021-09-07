Capital campaign underway for Center for Black Excellence

“It’s incredibly meaningful that the Black community will lead the way in creating a space that we’ve been craving for so long,” said Lilada Gee, co-chair of the Black Excellence Campaign in a statement. “Seeing these names —Black names — in the Center will be a permanent celebration of the Black excellence that paved the way in making it a reality.”

Gee serves as a co-chair along with Francis Huntley Cooper, Kirby Mack, and Keisha Bozeman, making the Black Excellence Campaign Committee consist of four Black women, all of whom have been at the forefront of leadership in the Black community around Madison for years.

Some of the people who have donated to the campaign so far did so in their own names, but many people are also making the donation as a gift in someone else’s name in order to celebrate that person.

“We want this to be a cross-generational effort,” said Gee. “Whether it’s our ancestors who may have never set foot in Madison or our children who will walk the halls of the center and see their names on the wall a decade from now, this is for all of us.”