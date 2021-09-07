Capital campaign underway for Center for Black Excellence

To support the proposed Center for Black Excellence, a new campaign is underway to raise funds, focused especially on procuring donations from members of the Black community.
The hope, organizers say, is that members of the Black community will lead the efforts for fundraising by donating the first $50,000 during the Black Excellence Campaign, which runs until October 15. In this way, the center would essentially be for the Black community and financially supported by the Black community.
So far, the campaign has raised close to $7,500 — all from Black residents — and people who donated will have their contributions recognized in the new center.
“The donors will have their names on a physical structure, maybe a plaque,” center spokesperson Nathan Dupont said. “The leadership for the center wanted to make sure these first donations were coming from members of the black community so we’re encouraging people from Madison and beyond to make donations.”
After October 15, the center will be opening up fundraising efforts to the greater public in a larger capital campaign.
The Center for Black Excellence, which would be located in the 700 block of West Badger Road, is expected to be a place where Black residents can access cultural enrichments, make personal connections, focus on health-related issues, and be a place where Black youth can learn leadership or business skills.
“It’s incredibly meaningful that the Black community will lead the way in creating a space that we’ve been craving for so long,” said Lilada Gee, co-chair of the Black Excellence Campaign in a statement. “Seeing these names —Black names — in the Center will be a permanent celebration of the Black excellence that paved the way in making it a reality.”
Gee serves as a co-chair along with Francis Huntley Cooper, Kirby Mack, and Keisha Bozeman, making the Black Excellence Campaign Committee consist of four Black women, all of whom have been at the forefront of leadership in the Black community around Madison for years.
Some of the people who have donated to the campaign so far did so in their own names, but many people are also making the donation as a gift in someone else’s name in order to celebrate that person.
“We want this to be a cross-generational effort,” said Gee. “Whether it’s our ancestors who may have never set foot in Madison or our children who will walk the halls of the center and see their names on the wall a decade from now, this is for all of us.”
The center is expected to have spaces for works of art, theater arts, a youth and student center, and a center for innovation and leadership. The building is still in the process of being designed and has yet to float through formal processes that would result in having the building itself approved or ground broken on it.
According to Dupont, the final details on the center will be coming into form over the next couple of months.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.