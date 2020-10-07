Cap Times Idea Fest: The economic downturn is hitting Madison Latinos hard. Here’s what the city can do.

When the coronavirus pandemic turned the economy upside down, it left Latinos disproportionately vulnerable. Some are frontline workers at heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus, while others have lost jobs in the service sectors hard hit by public health restrictions and economic downturn.
Meanwhile, help has been hard to come by, especially for those who struggle to complete English-language relief applications and those whose citizenship status makes them ineligible for some forms of government aid.
In this Cap Times Idea Fest panel, Jessica Cavazos, president and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, speaks with three locals who’ve been thinking a lot about this problem — and its potential solutions.
Eugenia Podestá, senior director of economic empowerment and entrepreneurship at Vital Voices Global Partnership, said it’s clear from the application processes and requirements — such as two years of income tax records — that government pandemic aid wasn’t designed with Latinos in mind.
“Why are we doing that? That honestly just tells me that we really don’t care. We’re not trying to serve them,” she said. “So we either create it so that it gets to those that need it, or stop acting like we really have that intent.”
Ramon Ortiz, vice chair of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, said the pandemic has “peeled back the veneer of civilized society,” highlighting disparities across the country. In Wisconsin, where Hispanic and Asian or Asian American residents are among the fastest-growing populations, he said, those fighting for equality must understand the backdrop for their struggle.
Wisconsin “has one of the greatest racial disparities between Black and white,” Ortiz said. “It has yet to even grapple with that, let alone try to address the complexity of Latinos and Asians within this new milieu of race and politics.”
Support Local Journalism
“If Wisconsin is going to have an honest conversation about economic development, they cannot overlook the demographic and economic imperative which is the Latino community,” he said, citing projections indicating that the state’s Latinx population would grow from its current 370,000 to around a million within 30 years.
Justice Castañeda, executive director of Common Wealth Development, Inc. agreed. “This is a dynamic part of the economy that we’re missing out on,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury of not leveraging every part of our population to support this economy.”
Castañeda called on the city to take concrete steps related to housing development, transit and access to government “with vigor and enthusiasm, because ultimately it’s going to help everybody.”
Among the changes he’d like to see are revisions to how the city does business. He pointed to a report that he helped produce as part of the city’s Task Force on Government Structure, which found that the city’s government processes were unfair to residents of color, who tend to live at the periphery of the city and may struggle to make the trip downtown to make a three-minute public comment at a meeting.
“We fundamentally are excluded from democratic processes and electoral politics in Madison, Wisconsin. That needs to be fixed.”
The pandemic silver lining: The task force’s pre-pandemic suggestion to allow virtual public comment “was looked at like we were crazy, like we were going to destroy Madison democracy,” but now it’s the norm.
Podestá echoed the call for action — and for money to put behind it.
“We continue to spend time on conversations and not on actually funding innovations for social change. We have tons of ideas … brilliant ideas that have been shared,” Podestá said. “Can we now just galvanize around support to try some things out, and understand that we need a diverse plethora of solutions?”
Watch this or any other Idea Fest session on a streaming device like Roku or Apple TV via the Cap Times YouTube channel. Just open YouTube on your streaming device and search "Cap Times" to get to our channel. Once you're on the Cap Times channel, you can also subscribe to make it easier to see new videos.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!