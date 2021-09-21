Cap Times Idea Fest: Sports still driven by wealthy white owners profiting from Black labor, panelists say

Colin Kaepernick protesting isn’t what is polarizing America. Police brutality and murder are what’s polarizing America.
Those were the words spoken by Dave Zirin, author and sports correspondent for The Nation, during a Cap Times Idea Fest panel about sports and social justice at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union.
The Saturday session was moderated by Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss and included ESPN senior writer Howard Bryant as well as Toni Smith-Thompson, a senior organizer with the New York Civil Liberties Union.
"Reckoning with change" is the theme of Cap Times Idea Fest this year, and perhaps few have had to reckon with change in quite the same way Black and brown athletes have. That’s because, as the panel discussed, the change many athletes have faced in 2021 is not one of progression but rather a return to the status quo before the pandemic-era protests, in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd.
While many athletes are tasked with promoting ideas of protest, sports as a corporate entity remains driven by billionaire white males who profit greatly from the exploits of athletes-as-high-paid-labor.
The panel took aim at the National Football League, in particular, for lacking racial diversity. While many of the players are Black, 30 of the league’s 32 owners are white. In 2020 — despite the pandemic that prevented most stadiums from having any fans — the NFL made $12.2 billion but does not offer guaranteed contracts to its workforce of players, 57.5% of whom are Black.
“They put ‘End Racism’ in the end zone and talk about all these post-2020 reckonings the league is supposedly going through… and (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell will say something like, ‘Gee, maybe Colin Kaepernick had a point in 2016’,” Zirin said. “But the reality is it’s as hard as it’s ever been for the Black workers who play in the National Football League.”
Continued disempowerment, financially and in terms of being in positions of authority, continue to plague Black and brown players not just in the NFL, but across sports, and in sports journalism.
“People talk about the NBA being an 80% Black league and, sure, but that’s on the court,” ESPN's Bryant told the audience. “If you take the labor out of it, it’s just as white as IBM or any other place."
Bryant added, "When you look at these institutions, it’s not just that they’re conservative organizations, it’s that they are segregated organizations.
"Whenever I look at sports I see white owners, white coaches, white media, white season ticket holders, Black players. That’s the filter through which so much of this is sent out to the public.”
When Smith-Thompson was a basketball player at Manhattanville College, she began to protest during the national anthem. She did so in response to what she considered an unjust war in Iraq following the Sept. 11 attacks.
“I literally just turned away during the national anthem,” Smith-Thompson said. “Just turning the other way seemed like the thing that would upset people the least.”
But it upset people anyway, and by mid-season, Smith-Thompson was facing media backlash as well as a tense situation with her teammates.
“Protest is about doing what you’re not allowed to do,” Smith-Thompson said.
Those words continued to echo throughout the conversation, which turned to the compromising way in which athletes are used like celebrities to plug a concept — but how that is much different than actually protesting.
“When athletes were talking about how you can’t just protest, you have to do ‘real action’, all I could hear was fear,” Bryant said. “The people who were really about it were the ones blocking traffic at LAX. You can do a lot of things without some sort of concierge service to your local representative.
“Protest is the thing that’s powerful.”
