Cap Times Idea Fest: Sports still driven by wealthy white owners profiting from Black labor, panelists say

Bryant added, "When you look at these institutions, it’s not just that they’re conservative organizations, it’s that they are segregated organizations.

"Whenever I look at sports I see white owners, white coaches, white media, white season ticket holders, Black players. That’s the filter through which so much of this is sent out to the public.”

When Smith-Thompson was a basketball player at Manhattanville College, she began to protest during the national anthem. She did so in response to what she considered an unjust war in Iraq following the Sept. 11 attacks.

“I literally just turned away during the national anthem,” Smith-Thompson said. “Just turning the other way seemed like the thing that would upset people the least.”

But it upset people anyway, and by mid-season, Smith-Thompson was facing media backlash as well as a tense situation with her teammates.

“Protest is about doing what you’re not allowed to do,” Smith-Thompson said.

Those words continued to echo throughout the conversation, which turned to the compromising way in which athletes are used like celebrities to plug a concept — but how that is much different than actually protesting.