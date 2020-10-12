Cap Times Idea Fest: Panelists address impact of protesting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adams described the means by which Freedom Inc. prevailed by detailing the level of resistance youths engaged in out in the street, in public meetings and other tactics challenging power and the status quo.

“What we know about this moment currently is that actually radical transformation, especially for Black people, happens when there is strong direct action,” Adams said.

Adams described Freedom Inc’s work as “Movement science:” analyzing power structures and bringing those structures to a tipping point.

Braunginn, a leader of Young, Gifted and Black, which grew to prominence following the police shooting of Tony Robinson in 2015, spoke about how some in the community say that protestors are making unreasonable demands or doing it incorrectly.

“There’s always this ‘Ask for less, potentially you’ll be granted your freedom,’ when it comes to Black liberation movements,” Braunginn said. “This isn’t anything that is rooted in being conservativve or liberal, this is something that is rooted in white people and their unwillingness to change the white power structure within the United States.”