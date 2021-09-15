Cap Times Idea Fest: Conversation gets heated over affordable housing in Madison

Sharp discussions regarding affordable housing in Madison, racial disparities in housing, and policies and practices that may result in dollars reaching Black and Brown organizations devoted to housing assistance took place during a Cap Times Idea Fest panel discussion on Tuesday.
The panel was composed of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, YWCA Madison CEO Vanessa McDowell and UW professor of Urban Development Kurt Paulson. Award winning Cap Times local government reporter Abigail Becker moderated a panel that was at times intense and heated.
The housing crisis in Madison has been front and center in the news lately with issues ranging from homeless encampments to gentrification to affordable housing. The panel sought to explore each of those issues with an eye toward solutions.
During the panel, Rhodes-Conway said that in order to address the current housing shortage, Madison would need to add approximately 4,000 units of housing right now. Then, to keep up with the housing need, Madison would need to add 1,000-2,000 units of housing each year moving forward.
Affordable housing is always a central issue when it comes to developing new units, but both Rhodes-Conway and Paulson said that Madison needs housing across an entire price spectrum which includes market rate and luxury housing. Their point was that if rich people, frankly, fill up those units and they are available for them, that will leave more available units for low-to-moderate income residents.
“I understand the resentment towards the big high-rise buildings,” Rhodes-Conway said. “But the creation of those units prevents other units from becoming less affordable.”
Rhodes-Conway lauded the City of Madison’s efforts on affordable housing by pointing to things like the $2 million Affordable Housing Fund the city has, as well as other partnerships.
But McDowell pushed back against the Mayor’s narrative, bluntly asking if enough is being done to address disparities in communities of color. McDowell said that too often in Madison, people of color are forced to seek out dollars and help from the predominantly white-run City of Madison rather than be empowered (financially and otherwise) by organizations that serve Black and Brown people.
“It bothers me in a lot of ways that we have a lot of — no knock to anybody — we have a lot of folks that are making decisions for people that look like me, that don’t look like me,” McDowell said.
McDowell pointed to a program she personally started, Madison Roots, that uses donations from residents to help things like a down payment and rent for housing insecure people. The goal of the program is to allow the same housing insecure people to own their home with the mortgage all paid for after one year.
Things became a bit testy when Rhodes-Conway challenged McDowell back, asking why McDowell hadn’t applied for city funds through an RFP process. When McDowell replied that no one ever reached out to her to let her know about that availability, Rhodes-Conway claimed to have spoken to her about it directly. McDowell emphatically disputed that. “No, you haven’t. I’ve never heard of it.”
Rhodes-Conway said that Request for Proposals have gone out for city funding regarding housing assistance programs and that McDowell knew about that. McDowell, for her part, wondered why, after all the times they had met to discuss housing issues, the Mayor would not reach out to her to let her know that money was available for programs like hers.
“I don’t make personal phone calls to invite people to apply for every new city program,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I don’t have enough time in the day to call people personally and invite people to apply for things.”
The whole conversation can be viewed here, and the heated exchange between Rhodes-Conway and McDowell starts at about the 38:00 mark.
The panel moved on to discuss solutions to the housing crisis in Madison. Professor Paulson pointed out that the city is growing faster than we can keep up with.
“In Dane County, jobs are growing faster than population and population is growing faster than housing,” Paulson said. “We underproduce by about 1,000 units (housing units) every year. So that squeeze is felt up and down the price point.”
Rhodes-Conway pointed to things such as zoning code changes which allow for mixed-use buildings of a certain size to be developed “By right” rather than needing to go through lengthy approval processes. The city has also partnered with private developers to convert existing structures into units of affordable housing.
