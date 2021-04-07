Business owners tell Lt. Gov. Barnes to expand BadgerCare, broadband

Conversations about health care access often focus on the lowest end of the economic spectrum, but Tressler notes there are also concerns for families who are making something closer to a middle class income. Some of her employees on BadgerCare could lose eligibility if they get a raise or a promotion leaving both the employees and the company at a disadvantage.

“If you're looking to advance somebody's career and their employment, and you sit down for their review and they say, ‘You know, if I get a $5,000 raise or a $2,000 raise this year, I won't qualify for health care for my kids,’ it's tough. These are tough decisions,” Tressler said.

She’d like to see BadgerCare eligibility expanded to include individuals and families with higher incomes.

Daniel Jacobs, co-owner of JVR Group, which runs four Milwaukee restaurants, said such a change is “extremely important ... so we can get affordable health care and to the people that need it most.

“The pandemic has shown us that low-income families (and) people of color are disproportionately not under any sort of health care plans,” Jacobs said. “Hopefully we can kind of help expand this quite a bit.”

BadgerCare as a rural boost