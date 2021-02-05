‘Bring your glove and get on the field’: A baseball league for people with autism and disabilities is on deck for Madison

If you’re a Madison-area teen or adult with autism or special needs, Taylor Duncan wants you in his baseball league.
His Alternative Baseball Organization is a “baseball experience” for people 15 and up, designed to build social and physical skills applicable on and off the field.
Founded in 2016 by Duncan, a Georgia baseball lover who himself has autism, the organization has grown to around 80 communities in more than 30 states, in part thanks to the pandemic. He’s already lined up coaches in Beloit and Wausau. Now, with players and volunteers interested in forming a team in Madison, he’s hoping a local volunteer will step up to the plate here too.
Duncan, 25, grew up enthralled by Sammy Sosa, Randy Johnson and Ichiro Suzuki. But as a kid in Dallas, Georgia, he found few chances to play, though he lived just 15 minutes outside the big city of Atlanta.
“Because of my autism diagnosis, growing up I was often — I guess you could say — robbed of many of those opportunities to participate in traditional sports like everyone else because of the stigma and the negative perception of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish,” Duncan said.
His mom and other mentors helped him find a way, but he knew many others weren’t so lucky. Five years ago, he launched the Alternative Baseball Organization, a nonprofit he hoped would help others with autism build skills and make friends in the process.
Games follow MLB rules (“Just like the Brewers,” Duncan said) with minor modifications: a softer ball and a choice of pitching styles based on the batting player’s skill level. No prior baseball experience is required, and players need only bring a glove. Striking out sometimes is part of the game.
Duncan, putting on his best used car salesman voice over his own Georgia drawl, makes his pitch: “We may not have the big fancy stadium or the big million-dollar contracts, but we can give you an experience that is truly priceless. Sure can.
“Bring your glove and get on the field.”
What began with just six players had grown to two full teams in the Atlanta area by the time ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” featured the organization in 2018. Soon, Duncan was helping organize teams in 20 communities, mostly in the Southeast.
“That's when I realized that it wasn't just going to be some local awareness campaign. This was going to be a national solution,” Duncan said.
Pandemic speeds growth
Today, practices and games are on hold until the coronavirus is in check. But while the pandemic has paused game play, it’s pressed fast-forward on the organization’s expansion. Sports broadcasters, scrambling for content with little action to cover but NASCAR and golf, invited Duncan for interview after interview.
When WKOW’s Alec Ausmus interviewed Duncan in July, the young entrepreneur had already done more than 100 interviews in less than a month. Soon he was hearing from people across the country looking to play or volunteer.
After the WKOW interview, Duncan found coaches in Rock and Marathon Counties. The organization is currently recruiting players to fill out those teams, a process Duncan said often takes six months to a year.
Meanwhile, he’s looking for a volunteer coach to manage a team in the Madison area, where’s already got interested players and volunteers.
Ideally, a coach would know baseball or have experience with autism, but neither is essential, Duncan said, as the organization trains coaches. “We do have sets of standards to ensure that the operations are to be run pretty much the same way as everywhere else,” Duncan said. “You don't go to Chick-Fil-A and find a Big Mac.”
The most important quality for a coach, he said, is “the willingness to be patient and really be the best encouragers possible for our players.”
New teams can form in any community where a coach volunteers. With enough Wisconsin interest, the organization could form an area league where teams from across the state travel to play each other.
Those who want to play can fill out a form on the organization’s website (alternativebaseball.org) to join the “player pool,” and those who want to coach can schedule a call with Duncan. The organization is also looking for volunteers for more than dozen other roles, including umpire, scorekeeper, photographer and spectator. “Basically any way that they want to assist,” Duncan said.
‘It becomes their life’
Though he doesn’t know exactly when these new teams will be able to throw their first pitches, he’s eager to keep signing up players. It’s important, he said, that young people find out about the team as soon as possible, because such opportunities are rare once a person turns 18.
“The services that are available … pretty much end up dropping off a cliff because the state doesn't doesn't have to pay for it after you graduate,” Duncan said, leaving those with disabilities “sequestered.”
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to be part of something where they're accepted for who they are, encouraged to be the best they can be, and instill confidence to fulfill their dreams.”
While the team has an age minimum, it has no age maximum, and one player on one of the Atlanta-area teams is in his 60s.
In some sports programs for people with disabilities, “buddies” assist the athletes, but Duncan opted against that approach in favor of building players’ independence.
Usually players are very anxious when they first sign up, Duncan said. They’re used to their routines and worried about trying something new, often joining only because a parent or friend has persuaded them.
“Then, once they get out there, it becomes their life because they're able to be around those that are just like them.
“They're able to relate to just about everybody else that's out there with them. And these friendships, they grow off the diamond too,” Duncan said, crediting his own decades-long friendships with others on the autism spectrum to groups like these.
As the Madison Mallards fan rattles off Wisconsin towns, minor league teams and Brewers players, it’s hard to believe he’s never been to the state. Still based in Georgia, he’s looking forward to visiting one day when the pandemic is over — perhaps to watch one of his newest teams play.
Meanwhile, after taking a few years off after high school to launch this project, he’s now taking online classes at Toccoa Falls College, where he plans to major in nonprofit business administration and minor in sports management so that he has the knowledge needed to keep growing his organization.
He’s got his sights set yet farther than Wisconsin. He recently got the trademark approved in Canada, and he’s got inquiries from folks looking to start teams in other countries.
“We’ve got folks in Canada, Japan, Australia, Great Britain and Germany waiting for us.”
