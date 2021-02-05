‘Bring your glove and get on the field’: A baseball league for people with autism and disabilities is on deck for Madison

Though he doesn’t know exactly when these new teams will be able to throw their first pitches, he’s eager to keep signing up players. It’s important, he said, that young people find out about the team as soon as possible, because such opportunities are rare once a person turns 18.

“The services that are available … pretty much end up dropping off a cliff because the state doesn't doesn't have to pay for it after you graduate,” Duncan said, leaving those with disabilities “sequestered.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to be part of something where they're accepted for who they are, encouraged to be the best they can be, and instill confidence to fulfill their dreams.”

While the team has an age minimum, it has no age maximum, and one player on one of the Atlanta-area teams is in his 60s.

In some sports programs for people with disabilities, “buddies” assist the athletes, but Duncan opted against that approach in favor of building players’ independence.

Usually players are very anxious when they first sign up, Duncan said. They’re used to their routines and worried about trying something new, often joining only because a parent or friend has persuaded them.