Boys & Girls Club of Dane County will boost skilled trades training for youth with new project

“Many of the kids don’t have exposure to this as an option,” he said. They “don’t know if they pay really well or how to get them.”

‘A very worthwhile cause’

McKenzie said the long-term goal is to raise approximately $15 million for the skilled trades center and that they are already close to halfway there thanks to generous donations.

One such donor was his mother, Jean McKenzie, who cleared out an old business account and donated the $140,000 in it to the Boys & Girls Club.

Jean McKenzie said that she saw the work her son and Johnson are doing to provide avenues to success for area youth, and knew that her donation would be well-spent.

“I just think it's a very worthwhile cause and the combination of Michael Johnson and John McKenzie will maximize the benefits of any gift,” she said.

“This is terribly important,” she said. “This will give the kids a chance to know that these trades exist and they’ll be educated about the opportunities and trained in the qualifications, if they have that goal in mind.”

Philanthropist Pleasant Rowland also donated over $5 million, John McKenzie said.