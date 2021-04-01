Boys and Girls Club opens hub on Capitol Square

“Our biggest focus is going to be getting the essentials pantry up and running and making sure people know we are a location people can come to and get the things they need,” Brown said. “Our location will definitely be a place where people can come and get resources.”

Brown said Feeding the Youth’s inclusion in the space came about after conversations with Johnson while they were helping the young victim of a vicious hit-and-run in December.

“She was actually 12 years old and hit in the street, and left in the middle of the intersection,” Brown said.

At a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, the girl’s mother introduced her to Johnson, who was already aware of her work providing food and other supplies at protests.

Brown’s focus has expanded since the summer. Feeding the Youth has given out 900 winter coats, helped over 1,200 families with food and essentials and has organized 13 mobile pantries where Brown and her volunteers bring full meals straight to people’s doorsteps.

“This space is gonna be huge for us,” Brown said. “We’ve been running it out of my garage! So to be able to have space where people can come not just once every month-and-a-half, when we do pop-up pantries, but as needed will be great. It’s right down where all the shelters and churches and things are.”

