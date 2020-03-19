Bored at home? Tabletop games help ease the self-isolation blahs

The company, which has stores in Middleton and Sun Prairie, decided last Friday to cancel in-store events “for the immediate future.” But Winter called business “brisk” and said his staff are restocking the shelves as fast as they can.

He’s also added new services to let customers buy games while minimizing physical contact. Those who are willing to drive to the stores but prefer not to go inside may place orders by phone and ask for curbside pick-up.

For those who prefer to stay home, the store also rolled out free delivery on Wednesday, offering the service for any purchase of $40 or more. The first delivery orders have already come in, and orders placed by 2 p.m. will be delivered the same day, Winter said.

Those are the “official rules,” Winter said, implying he might speed up orders placed later in the day too. “We're going to try to be as accommodating as possible.”

More information, including the list of locations for which delivery is available, is on the company’s website.