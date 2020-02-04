Blackout Improv offers 'medicine with sugar' in first Madison show

At her first Blackout Improv show, Alexis Camille didn’t know what was coming.
From her seat, she watched the Minneapolis-based all-black comedy troupe take topics that others might tiptoe around. The players seemed free and vulnerable in a way she wasn’t used to.
“It was pretty life-changing for me,” said the improv actor and combat veteran who did two tours in Iraq. Too often, she said, people of color are presented “as a monolith.
“You don’t see people of color in the rainbow that we are,” Camille said. But that night, “I saw myself on stage for the first time.”
The evening proved life-changing for Camille, who now sees every show from the stage as a member of the troupe. The role allows her to let down her guard and unapologetically voice her own joy and frustrations.
“Black folks go through the world … in a constant state of survival mode,” Camille said, noting that she often worried about what others would think of her. “It is just nice to see black people having fun and experiencing joy together.”
On Saturday, Madison audiences will have their first chance to share that experience when Blackout comes to Robinia Courtyard, thanks to Camille’s Madison connections. She lived in Madison for a few months years ago, and, ever since joining the troupe she’s been eager to bring the show to the home of her brother-in-law, Reginald Royston. The UW-Madison media anthropologist and host (as DJ Bruno Zaire) of WORT’s Pan Africa Radio will follow Saturday's show with a music jam, along with DJ Bruce Blaq.
Though the troupe has traveled as far as Sweden and the Netherlands and has performed regularly in the Twin Cities for five years, it’s their first tour in the Badger State. They will also perform at UW-River Falls on Tuesday.
Founding member John Gebretatose said the Madison performance will feature the group’s “flagship format,” the Swag Hat, in which audience members write potential skit topics and drop them in a hat, from which the performers choose. Past topics have included All Lives Matter, Kanye West, Trump (which Gebretatose said is always followed by an audible groan) and puppies (“We’ll never know why”). The actors do a short panel discussion about the chosen word, followed by improvised scenes inspired by those conversations.
“It’s very topical, sometimes,” Gebretatose said, “and it’s also a great way to watch black people model how to learn and enjoy each other even when situations and topics are hard.”
Getting audiences talking — and laughing — about serious issues is one of the troupe’s raisons d’etre, said Gebretatose. Blackout’s founders initially planned a fixed run of just three shows to address hard questions emerging in late 2015, after Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Jamar Clark.
Eight months after Clark’s death, Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. “We were, as a city, carrying a lot. There was a lot of grieving,” Gebretatose said. “So (we were like), ‘Now’s a good time to do comedy.”
But after those three shows, “we said, ‘Nope, we can’t stop,’” recalled Gebretatose. Not only did the players want to make their voices heard, but “there was a demand from people in the Twin Cities who wanted to hear what black people had to say about certain issues … not being shy to address the truth.”
Camille believes that this type of conversation-igniting comedy can be especially important in the Midwest, where people tend to tread lightly to avoid hurting others’ feelings. She’s found Midwesterners reluctant to stir things up, but “that’s how you make a good stew,” she said. “It’s not about being divisive. It’s very much about pulling everything together.”
The troupe aims to invite more African Americans into the improv scene, which Gebretatose said is largely full of young white men. While anyone can try standup comedy on their own, improv typically requires a group of players, Gebretatose said. And while he’s done improv in predominantly white spaces, he argues that black improv actors can benefit from honing their craft among people who look like them.
“It’s counterintuitive,” Gebretatose acknowledged, but “it really allows people that freedom to be themselves and then they can connect afterward with anybody because they know who they are even more.”
For founding member Kory LaQuess Pullam, access to improv means access to the versatile life skills that come with the form’s “Yes, and … ” mentality. The willingness to embrace and adapt to the unexpected — the essential skill of any improv actor — has served him well as his personal life and theater career throw curveballs.
“We’re faced with lots of tribulations and hard times, especially as an artist,” Pullam said. “Improv has taught me to find peace within that and have an understanding that things are never going to go exactly the way I want them to go.” Rather than dwell or feel frustrated, he said, he’s learned to get over it and “start improvising my way.”
The troupe’s 2015 beginnings marked a wider shift within the Twin Cities’ theater scene. Over the several years, Pullam, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, has seen theater companies throughout the Twin Cities invest in telling more diverse stories and giving space on the stage to actors who better represent the community.
“There’s hardly a theater I work at now that doesn’t have a diversity consultant … someone’s who’s there to make sure things are OK,” Pullam said. “Even five years ago, that was not the case.” He thinks the first theaters to diversify saw benefit to their ticket sales and reputation, and others followed in hope of similar results.
Blackout members have also embodied that shift outside of their roles in the troupe: Pullam is the founding artistic director of Underdog Theatre, “a new company who creates art for the underserved, underrepresented, and unheard”; Gebretatose is the director diversity and inclusion at HUGE Improv Theater and a co-creator of the Twin Cities’ annual Black and Funny Improv Festival; and Camille helps organize the local Our Cities on Our Stages Symposium, aimed at making improv and comedy stages better match their communities.
Pullam believes this evolution in the local theater demonstrates something admirable about his adopted home. “I think that the Twin Cities is very aware of who it is, what it is, how we can improve, what our downfalls have been,” Pullam said. While some cities might accept their weaknesses or even treat them as endearing, “I think that we’re very OK with looking at some of our brightest stars and saying, ‘Well, here’s how that could be better.’”
It’s that kind of reflection that Blackout aims to provoke with each show. When this slice of the Twin Cities’ new theater scene visits Madison this Saturday, Pullam said they’ll bring more than laughter. “Expect medicine with sugar,” Pullam said. “Yes, it’s going to be funny, but it’s also going to be potent.”
