Blackout Improv offers 'medicine with sugar' in first Madison show

At her first Blackout Improv show, Alexis Camille didn’t know what was coming.

From her seat, she watched the Minneapolis-based all-black comedy troupe take topics that others might tiptoe around. The players seemed free and vulnerable in a way she wasn’t used to.

“It was pretty life-changing for me,” said the improv actor and combat veteran who did two tours in Iraq. Too often, she said, people of color are presented “as a monolith.

“You don’t see people of color in the rainbow that we are,” Camille said. But that night, “I saw myself on stage for the first time.”

The evening proved life-changing for Camille, who now sees every show from the stage as a member of the troupe. The role allows her to let down her guard and unapologetically voice her own joy and frustrations.

“Black folks go through the world … in a constant state of survival mode,” Camille said, noting that she often worried about what others would think of her. “It is just nice to see black people having fun and experiencing joy together.”