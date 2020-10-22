Black Thought Wall invites Black Madison to express itself — and others to listen

“There are no limitations to be yourself if there was no fear to be Black,” she said.

The smallest hands to touch the wall were those of Doby’s one-year-old daughter Rilyn Thomas-Doby, who scrawled a collection of crooked lines in pink chalk under the question, “What do you love about yourself?” Beside the scribbles, her mother helped her write one word: “Everything.”

Monday’s dedication ceremony is the first of three events that the YWCA plans to hold around the wall over the coming year, but Black people are invited to use the wall at any time, and all can visit to reflect on their messages.

The wall’s stewards will periodically “reactivate” the wall by erasing existing messages, and they’ll decide when to change the questions the wall asks visitors to respond to.

A sanctuary for Black thought

In a phone call ahead of Monday’s ceremony, Walters said the purpose of the dedication ceremony is two-fold. First, it’s to dedicate the wall to Madison’s Black residents and visitors, inviting them to dream and express themselves there. But it’s also about dedicating Madison itself to creating and honoring such spaces.