Black Thought Wall invites Black Madison to express itself — and others to listen

A couple dozen people gathered in a south side parking lot on Monday afternoon to dedicate a giant outdoor chalkboard to the thoughts and dreams of Black Madison.
The late fall chill pushed past scarves and gloves, but hope seemed to warm the small crowd as they inaugurated the Black Thought Wall, an interactive public art installation at the north edge of Villager Mall on South Park Street.
“With this project, we invite Black people to reflect and share publicly our perspectives on who we are, what we value and our visions for the whole community and humanity,” YWCA Madison CEO Vanessa McDowell, one of the project’s organizers, told the group. “We invite everyone to honor those perspectives as wisdom for our collective healing and the building of a just society.”
Black attendees picked up chalk and stepped up to the wall to write or draw in response to the questions written across the top: “What do you love about yourself? What does your healing look like? Imagine a world where all Black people are without any limitation. Tell us about it.”
The wall is the brainchild of Alicia Walters of Oakland, California, who installed the first such space in July 2019 at Oakland Museum’s Oak Street Plaza with help from the Insight Center for Community Economic Development, a national racial and economic justice organization.
The aim: create a space for “centering Blackness,” or putting the ideas and interests of Black people front and center. It’s a proactive response to a world filled with white supremacy and racism. “It doesn’t heal the wound to be against it,” she said. “We actually need something to replace it, we need a way of seeing the world.”
Walters has since overseen the installation of several more walls, but Madison’s wall is the first outside the Bay Area. It’s also the first that Walters’ isn’t overseeing in person — she’s never visited Wisconsin — but when the YWCA contacted her to ask about creating a Madison wall in conjunction with the organization’s annual Racial Justice Summit, she immediately knew it would be a good fit. The summit, which took place Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, was titled “Centering Blackness — A Path to Build Collective Power and Justice for All.”
Youth from training program Operation Fresh Start constructed the wall, and McDowell and her team obtained funding from the Madison Arts Commission to pay artists to perform at events connected to the wall throughout the year. Local organizers also recruited a team of “stewards” who will tend the wall, keep it stocked with chalk and hand sanitizer and ensure that visitors use it as intended.
Chalk in hand
Opening the ceremony, dancer Kyra Johnson wove between the pillars in front of the wall. Then Opal Ellyse Tomashevska took the stage, reciting a spoken word piece she’d written in reaction to the 2015 police killing of Madison teenager Tony Robinson. “Can you hear me speaking clearly now?” asked one enraged line.
But the wall offered a new hope that Madison might choose to hear voices like hers. “I just think this is beautiful, especially on Madison’s south side with the rich history for Black folks,” Tomashevska said in an interview after the ceremony. Below the question “What do you love about yourself?,” she’d written, “I am Jody’s daughter and Divinity’s mother and our legacy is dope AF,” celebrating her south side roots and her father Jody, who was killed in Madison 13 years ago.
“I want to honor him and bring him with me wherever I go,” she explained.
She appreciated the part of the ceremony in which non-Black attendees formed a circle facing away from the wall to “protect” Black attendees as they wrote their first messages.
“I could have cried because we don't feel that that often,” she said of that feeling of protection. At that moment, she said, “I felt every person who's white or non-Black who’s done that for me in my life.”
Annik Dupaty knew she wanted to participate as soon as she heard about the project. “My heart just kind of leapt at the idea of having this sacred space in Madison. I think that it's something that's really needed, and a part of the healing process and a part of just letting people be heard without being interrupted.”
Under the question, “What does your healing look like?” Dupaty drew a human figure holding up the word “love” and standing atop the words “racism,” “hate” and “judged,” which are splitting in two. “It was important to me to express the breaking up things that have really been traumatic, trauma inducing for our community: the racism, the hate, being judged by others, being prejudged,” she said. “The figure that I drew is really uplifting love. It’s love for ourselves, and also this whole entire project is about commanding love.”
Brooklyn Doby added her first contribution to the wall under the question that asked her to depict a world where Black people have no fear or limitations. She drew a woman with flowing hair and the words “Free to be me.”
“There are no limitations to be yourself if there was no fear to be Black,” she said.
The smallest hands to touch the wall were those of Doby’s one-year-old daughter Rilyn Thomas-Doby, who scrawled a collection of crooked lines in pink chalk under the question, “What do you love about yourself?” Beside the scribbles, her mother helped her write one word: “Everything.”
Monday’s dedication ceremony is the first of three events that the YWCA plans to hold around the wall over the coming year, but Black people are invited to use the wall at any time, and all can visit to reflect on their messages.
The wall’s stewards will periodically “reactivate” the wall by erasing existing messages, and they’ll decide when to change the questions the wall asks visitors to respond to.
A sanctuary for Black thought
In a phone call ahead of Monday’s ceremony, Walters said the purpose of the dedication ceremony is two-fold. First, it’s to dedicate the wall to Madison’s Black residents and visitors, inviting them to dream and express themselves there. But it’s also about dedicating Madison itself to creating and honoring such spaces.
“Can we make Madison a sanctuary for Black thought and Black people?” Walters asked. A place like Oakland, “a revolutionary Black city,” is more accustomed to seeing Black people in highly visible roles, she said.
“Part of the nervousness about doing it in Madison is, you know, there are fewer Black people,” she said. “They're probably less accustomed to taking up that kind of space, more accustomed to being invisibilized.”
At a virtual meeting ahead of the launch, organizers discussed possible challenges, including that non-Black people might write on the wall or deface it. But Walters said the project is designed to be an experiment, and “part of the experiment is like observing how people are in the space and intervening when needed.”
She’s seen the walls spark conversations she doesn’t think could have happened elsewhere. At one wall in Oakland, a 25-year-old Black man wrote “Reclaim Oakland” in huge letters, and a 9-year-old white boy asked his mom what that meant. His mom encouraged him to ask the man himself. “A nine-year-old white kid and a 25-year-old Black man don’t usually have reason to talk about gentrification,” she said.
But Walters also hopes the wall will bring non-Black Madisonians a new perspective, even when they visit the wall alone.
“If we're going to the mall, we don't think about, ‘Oh, let me reflect on what Black people love about themselves,’ or ‘Oh, I'm just coming home from the grocery store. Let me reflect on the world that Black people dream for themselves and their family.’ What a beautiful moment to reorient ourselves in that way.”
