Black Business Hub to be located at Village on Park

A location has been found for a Black Business Hub on Madison’s south side.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Urban League of Greater Madison announced the Village on Park, on the 2300 block of South Park Street, will be the site for the prospective business hub. ULGM's headquarters is at the Village, in a building also occupied by the Goodman South Madison Library.
The facility is being created to provide what Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called “real economic justice” when the proposal was first announced in September 2020. It will be a brick-and-mortar space for minority business owners to develop and stabilize their businesses. It will also be used to help ensure that Black and other minority owned businesses are able to spur wealth creation opportunities in south Madison.
Currently, the space is expected to be a 3-story, 60,000-square-foot building. The Urban League is seeking commercial tenants to occupy a portion of the space in order to solidify the financial viability of the proposal.
The hub project has been in the works since July 2020, when Dane County pledged $100,000 towards the project. Since then, Dane County has committed an additional $2 million in funding, along with a $400,000 contribution from the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.
“I am delighted that the City is collaborating with the Urban League and Community Development Authority in the creation of the Black Business Hub,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a release on Wednesday. “This project will bring energy and opportunity to South Madison as it provides employment opportunities, supports entrepreneurs and new business, and more.”
Ruben Anthony, CEO of ULGM, said the hub is an essential building block for the continued revitalization of south Madison. Being able to work with the county and city on a project like this has afforded people who are invested in the south side the opportunity to have a voice in staving off gentrification.
“Gentrification is happening really fast and if we sit back and wait, gentrification and development would move faster than planning and the south Madison area would evolve in an unplanned way,” Anthony said. “But we are working so that our vision is integrated into what the city’s vision is. We’re trying to get ahead of gentrification.”
He credited the new Madison College Goodman South Campus, along with Alex Gee’s Center for Black Excellence, as being other key cornerstones of Black development in the area.
“South Madison has a chance to have a renaissance with our program and with Alex Gee’s center. Dr. Jack Daniels really started it all off with getting the new building for Madison College,” Anthony said. “We have Black visionaries and leaders to help transform the south side. We are investing in and betting on these minority businesses and we think it will cause a multiplier effect.”
Anthony said negotiations are underway with 12 businesses to use the hub, with the goal of starting with 15, minimum.
“Right now we are negotiating with two anchor tenants to come there,” he said. “And we need to have major anchor tenants there so we can have lower rents for the minority business tenants. We also need other financial investors to come forward and help.”
The business hub is expected to be populated by a variety of different business types: startups, long-standing businesses, businesses that are in need of a space to use cubicles or conference rooms.
“We wanted to put forth a vision that was inclusive,” Anthony said. “This is different from how things were done in the past. Our public officials are listening to us about how we need this done and what the needs of the community are.”
If all goes according to plan, the hope is that the hub could be up and running in 2022.