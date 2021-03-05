Black Business Hub to be located at Village on Park

“I am delighted that the City is collaborating with the Urban League and Community Development Authority in the creation of the Black Business Hub,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a release on Wednesday. “This project will bring energy and opportunity to South Madison as it provides employment opportunities, supports entrepreneurs and new business, and more.”

Ruben Anthony, CEO of ULGM, said the hub is an essential building block for the continued revitalization of south Madison. Being able to work with the county and city on a project like this has afforded people who are invested in the south side the opportunity to have a voice in staving off gentrification.

“Gentrification is happening really fast and if we sit back and wait, gentrification and development would move faster than planning and the south Madison area would evolve in an unplanned way,” Anthony said. “But we are working so that our vision is integrated into what the city’s vision is. We’re trying to get ahead of gentrification.”

He credited the new Madison College Goodman South Campus, along with Alex Gee’s Center for Black Excellence, as being other key cornerstones of Black development in the area.