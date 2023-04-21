Madison's humming real estate market showed no sign of slowing down in the past year, with an average home now valued at more than $400,000 and the value of new construction breaking records for the second year in a row.

Home values have risen 13.5% since 2022, pushing the average home value in the city to $424,400, according to new city assessment data released Friday.

That spells a nearly 27% jump in the value of a typical residence since 2021.

The ongoing shift in the city's real estate market is most stark on the South Side. In Burr Oaks and Bram's Addition, the two most affordable neighborhoods in Madison, home values rose 41.5% and 29%, respectively, over the last two years.

"Madison is growing so significantly," City Assessor Michelle Drea said. "You have more and more people wanting to live in Madison, with that the housing market becomes more and more competitive."

Other real estate indexes in the city are breaking records, too.

In the last year, $866 million in new construction came online, easily topping the record $784 million in building set last year.

The new assessments, based on sales and other data from 2022, show a 14.4% jump in the value of all real estate, the highest growth since the late 1970s and early 1980s. The annexation of the town of Madison in October, which added about 1,500 parcels to the city's tax base, also helped drive up the value of local real estate.

Commercial real estate, which includes multi-unit apartment buildings and other properties such as hotels, offices and retail buildings, leapt 16.8%. That's higher than the nearly 15% jump posted last year and the most since a 20% jump in 1980, though the method used by the Assessor's Office for classifying properties was slightly different then, said Megan Lukens, the city's assessment business systems manager.

The value of homes, condos and two- to three-unit apartment buildings rose 12.9%, up 0.1% from last year.

Record-setting numbers are being registered even as Drea's team at the Assessor's Office continue to take a cautious approach when looking at the city's real estate market. A lack of housing inventory and homes being sold for well above their asking price have raised concerns about a bubble in the housing market.

"We want to make sure we're accurately reflecting the market," Drea said.

Indeed, the city last saw years of double-digit jumps in home values in the mid-2000s in the run-up to the Great Recession.

Even as the assessments spell prosperity for the city's economy, growth and tax base, Madison's housing crunch persists. Renters are up against fast-growing rents, and young families and people of color are struggling to find affordable homes within the city's limits.

Beyond single-family home values, the assessment reports reveal how the city is faring in its quest to add more housing inventory. The city added 33 parcels with at least 50 units in the last year. Parcels with 17 to 50 units increased by six, for a total of 280. Meanwhile the number of condos rose by 544 to a total of 16,945.

Across the board

Citywide, home values rose in every neighborhood, and only a handful of areas saw increases in the single digits.

The Lake Edge area, which sits to the southeast of Olbrich Park, had the largest year-to-year jump, with the average home valued at $310,800, a 22.8% increase compared to last year.

Overall, neighborhoods nestled against the city's lakes had the biggest increases in average home value:

Lake Edge: $310,800, a 22.8% increase

Cherokee: $515,900, a 21% increase

Waunona: $1,065,000, a 20.6% increase

Lerdahl Park: $349,500, a 19.8% increase

Woodward: $1.4 million, a 19.8% increase

Homes near the UW campus had the smallest change in value, bucking far more sizeable jumps posted last year. The Langdon Area rose the least, with home values rising 5.7%, for an average value of $485,000.

Rising home values can appear most dramatic in the South Side, where, historically, housing has been the most affordable.

In 2021, the average home in Burr Oaks cost $160,000. It now costs $233,600.

Likewise, in Bram's Addition, a typical residence went for $175,100 two years ago. It now costs $229,400.

Tiffany Malone, a real estate agent with The Alvarado Group, called surging home values on the South Side "discouraging."

"The South Side of Madison is being gentrified, and people who once could afford to live on the South Side of Madison can't because they're being out-bid by other parties that do not look like them," Malone said.

Too many programs that support people in making down payments have restrictions, which makes it harder for less-prosperous home buyers and people of color to get their offers accepted in a competitive housing market, Malone said.

Malone co-founded OWN IT, an organization focused on building wealth for Black people that has a down payment pilot program providing $15,000 to families affiliated with One City Schools to help pay for their first home.

But that only goes so far. Local governments and the state need to do more to provide housing assistance that makes it easier to move into homes, Malone said.

"It takes a team to do this," Malone said. "It takes people to do this and it takes time to do this."

How to challenge your assessment Homeowners can discuss their property values during the city's "open book" period from April 24-28. Owners must contact the Assessor's Office by email at openbook@cityofmadison.com or by calling 608-266-4531. After open book, if owners still want to object, they can file a formal objection by 4:30 p.m. May 5. To get access to an objection form, use the above contact information. All filed objections are reviewed and processed by the Board of Assessors. Assessments are set through mass appraisal, but the objection triggers an individual appraisal of that property. The board reviews all corrections to arrive at market value. If owners disagree with the Board of Assessors, they may appeal to the Board of Review, a quasi-judicial body of appointed city residents who hear cases and make final determinations on value. If still dissatisfied, owners may appeal Board of Review decisions to Dane County Circuit Court or the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The economic outlook

Even with the complicated dynamics of housing in the city, Madison's record-setting new construction, a key index, was positive news for the city's financial planners amid looming budget shortfalls and ongoing uncertainty in the global economy.

Due to state-imposed levy limits, the city is restricted in how much it can increase property tax collections.

The $866 million in new construction would allow for an estimated levy increase of 2.2%, though how that will impact individual tax bills and the city's budget will become more clear when the City Council passes its budget in the fall, Finance Director David Schmiedicke said.

"The question that's asked is, 'How long will this continue?'" Schmiedicke said of the construction boom and rising home prices.

Even as Madison maintains its AAA bond rating — the highest possible approval of the city's finances — projections show a budget deficit that could sit between $20 million and $30 million in the years ahead.

Nationwide, recession fears have not abated, and the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an inflation-battling campaign.

"That could begin to have an effect on various parts of the city's budget over the next few years," Schmiedicke said.

City of Madison home assessments 2023 Area Avg. value 2022 Avg. value 2023 % Change Far West Spring Harbor-Indian Hills-Mendota Beach Heights-Thorstrand $434,300 $503,400 15.9% Faircrest-University Highlands $450,000 $527,200 17.2% Mohawk Park, Englewood-Old Middleton Rd-Camelot $325,400 $375,600 15.4% Highlands-Skyline $831,700 $956,900 15.1% Parkwood Hills $487,800 $565,500 15.9% Walnut Grove/Sauk Creek $452,100 $510,900 13.0% Glen Oak Hills-Crestwood-Merrill Crest $337,500 $382,400 13.3% Junction Ridge/Sauk Heights/Willows $490,700 $572,900 16.8% Oakbridge $333,300 $380,100 14.0% Saukborough-Woodland Hills $511,600 $578,900 13.2% Wexford Village-Sawmill-Longmeadow $430,200 $488,200 13.5% Blackhawk/Greystone $748,000 $863,400 15.4% Cardinal Glen/Birchwood/1000 Oaks $421,000 $473,200 12.4% Tamarack $316,100 $367,100 16.1% South West Meadowood $286,800 $324,700 13.2% Orchard Ridge $349,300 $399,000 14.2% Muir Field West $341,300 $379,300 11.1% Highland Village/West Towne Area $307,800 $335,500 9.0% Green Tree $370,500 $412,000 11.2% Westview Hills $542,100 $595,800 9.9% High Point Estates $571,800 $624,500 9.2% Meadowood West $310,100 $355,100 14.5% Heather Downs-Park Ridge Heights $295,500 $316,900 7.2% Putnam-McKee $342,900 $381,300 11.2% Valley Ridge/Mid Town Commons $385,300 $440,000 14.2% Fieldstone $333,300 $370,500 11.2% Hawks Landing $674,500 $773,400 14.7% Stone Crest Estate/Hawks Creek $423,100 $479,600 13.4% Hawks Woods $408,700 $459,000 12.3% Nesbitt Valley $359,500 $400,200 11.3% Ice Age Falls $419,400 $475,800 13.4% Country Grove/Ice Age Ridge $427,900 $477,900 11.7% Linden Park/Pine Hill Farms/Sugar Maple/Hawks Crossing $431,400 $481,500 11.6% Newbury Heights $366,700 $410,500 11.9% Hawks Meadow/Hawks Ridge/Hawks Valley $512,700 $567,500 10.7% Acacia Ridge $375,000 $421,400 12.4% *New subdivision, new construction, or new annexation Near West Hill Farms $459,600 $535,400 16.5% Segoe-Mineral Point Road (Lincoln Hills) $346,700 $399,300 15.2% Nakoma $640,100 $705,500 10.2% Westmorland $429,900 $474,500 10.4% Odana-Midvale Heights-Tokay $389,200 $445,200 14.4% Summit Woods $325,400 $375,800 15.5% Midvale Heights $396,200 $461,700 16.5% Midvale School-Westmorland $441,800 $510,600 15.6% Findlay Park-Quarrytown $362,400 $414,100 14.3% Midvale Heights-Odana $422,100 $484,200 14.7% Sunset Hills $640,600 $679,700 6.1% West Beltline-Seminole Highway $253,200 $279,400 10.3% Sunset Village-Hilldale $380,200 $438,600 15.4% Sunset Village $402,200 $463,400 15.2% Sunset Woods-Forest Hills $394,000 $455,400 15.6% West Central Dudgeon-Monroe $472,800 $515,600 9.1% Westlawn-Randall School (West High) $590,300 $656,300 11.2% Vilas-Longfellow School $410,600 $444,300 8.2% University Area $424,100 $448,600 5.8% Langdon Area $459,100 $485,300 5.7% Near West (Square) $376,300 $398,900 6.0% Near East (Square) $359,200 $384,200 7.0% University/Breese Terrace $519,100 $554,400 6.8% West High-Hoyt Park $537,000 $597,300 11.2% University Heights $743,500 $810,400 9.0% Brittingham Park $316,600 $346,000 9.3% Vilas-Edgewood Avenue $648,900 $708,400 9.2% Near South Waunona $321,200 $357,200 11.2% Bay Creek $331,100 $358,300 8.2% Burr Oaks-Lincoln School $195,400 $233,600 19.5% Bram's Addition $198,900 $229,400 15.3% Town of Madison 2022 Annexation $- $321,500 *New subdivision, new construction, or new annexation Far South Arbor Hills-South Beltline $389,600 $439,400 12.8% Rimrock Heights-Moorland Road $289,400 $313,200 8.2% Lapham School-Breese Stevens (Square) $349,700 $370,600 6.0% Wil-Mar/Orton Park $474,100 $504,400 6.4% Tenney Park $476,600 $530,700 11.4% East High $293,100 $319,100 8.9% Atwood-Winnebago $328,000 $356,500 8.7% Fair Oaks-Worthington Park $221,600 $249,500 12.6% Northgate-Aberg Avenue $228,800 $268,500 17.4% Elmside-Oakridge $490,900 $540,900 10.2% Eastland-North Gardens $249,400 $281,900 13.0% Near East Highwood-Glendale $301,700 $321,500 6.6% Glendale $280,600 $318,400 13.5% Lake Edge $253,000 $310,800 22.8% Olbrich $245,000 $282,600 15.3% Eastmorland $271,900 $308,600 13.5% Olbrich Park-Cottage Grove Road $289,800 $319,200 10.1% Far East East Broadway $239,800 $280,100 16.8% Elvehjem-Acewood $285,600 $333,400 16.7% Elvehjem-Buckeye-Droster $303,100 $349,200 15.2% Rolling Meadows $275,400 $308,000 11.8% Rustic Ridge-East Ridge $314,200 $355,100 13.0% Milwaukee Street I90-94 $284,400 $328,900 15.6% Heritage Heights $309,100 $350,600 13.4% Richmond Hill $456,500 $525,100 15.0% Mira Loma $305,700 $360,700 18.0% Grandview Commons $354,800 $397,400 12.0% Twin Oaks-Liberty Pl-Owl Crk $313,700 $351,300 12.0% Door Creek/Reston Heights $345,600 $390,800 13.1% Eastlawn/Covered Bridge/Rustic Acres $350,600 $403,100 15.0% Southeast Blooming Grove Attachment $254,800 $285,400 12.0% Lost Creek $331,200 $373,600 12.8% Siggel Grove & Quinn Ranch $362,300 $407,000 12.3% Secret Places @ Siggelkow Preserve $407,100 $461,000 13.2% North East East Washington Avenue-Stoughton Rd-Commercial Avenue $231,200 $258,900 12.0% Whitetail Ridge $290,600 $308,400 6.1% Holiday Bluff $292,500 $326,600 11.7% Berkeley $227,500 $254,900 12.0% Prentice Prairie-Ridgewood $321,500 $368,800 14.7% Village at Autumn Lake $360,400 $401,000 11.3% Parkway Village $307,000 $345,100 12.4% Woods Farm $425,300 $489,800 15.2% Near North Patio Gardens-Lakeview Heights $268,500 $305,800 13.9% Northport-Sherman Village $252,300 $291,300 15.5% Cherokee $426,500 $515,900 21.0% Lerdahl Park $291,800 $349,500 19.8% North Lake Mendota $346,300 $371,000 7.1% Sherman School $230,300 $259,100 12.5% Brentwood Village-Sheridan Triangle $274,400 $307,400 12.0% Nobel Park-Mendota Hills $237,000 $283,800 19.7% Lake Shore Waunona $883,200 $1,065,000 20.6% Woodward $1,182,800 $1,416,700 19.8% Spring Harbor $1,351,300 $1,515,900 12.2% Isthmus $1,076,000 $1,196,400 11.2% Citywide $376,900 $424,400 12.6%