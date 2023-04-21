Madison's humming real estate market showed no sign of slowing down in the past year, with an average home now valued at more than $400,000 and the value of new construction breaking records for the second year in a row.
Home values have risen 13.5% since 2022, pushing the average home value in the city to $424,400, according to new city assessment data released Friday.
That spells a nearly 27% jump in the value of a typical residence since 2021.
The ongoing shift in the city's real estate market is most stark on the South Side. In Burr Oaks and Bram's Addition, the two most affordable neighborhoods in Madison, home values rose 41.5% and 29%, respectively, over the last two years.
"Madison is growing so significantly," City Assessor Michelle Drea said. "You have more and more people wanting to live in Madison, with that the housing market becomes more and more competitive."
Other real estate indexes in the city are breaking records, too.
In the last year, $866 million in new construction came online, easily topping the record $784 million in building set last year.
The new assessments, based on sales and other data from 2022, show a 14.4% jump in the value of all real estate, the highest growth since the late 1970s and early 1980s. The annexation of the town of Madison in October, which added about 1,500 parcels to the city's tax base, also helped drive up the value of local real estate.
Commercial real estate, which includes multi-unit apartment buildings and other properties such as hotels, offices and retail buildings, leapt 16.8%. That's higher than the nearly 15% jump posted last year and the most since a 20% jump in 1980, though the method used by the Assessor's Office for classifying properties was slightly different then, said Megan Lukens, the city's assessment business systems manager.
The value of homes, condos and two- to three-unit apartment buildings rose 12.9%, up 0.1% from last year.
Record-setting numbers are being registered even as Drea's team at the Assessor's Office continue to take a cautious approach when looking at the city's real estate market. A lack of housing inventory and homes being sold for well above their asking price have raised concerns about a bubble in the housing market.
"We want to make sure we're accurately reflecting the market," Drea said.
Indeed, the city last saw years of double-digit jumps in home values in the mid-2000s in the run-up to the Great Recession.
Even as the assessments spell prosperity for the city's economy, growth and tax base, Madison's housing crunch persists. Renters are up against fast-growing rents, and young families and people of color are struggling to find affordable homes within the city's limits.
Beyond single-family home values, the assessment reports reveal how the city is faring in its quest to add more housing inventory. The city added 33 parcels with at least 50 units in the last year. Parcels with 17 to 50 units increased by six, for a total of 280. Meanwhile the number of condos rose by 544 to a total of 16,945.
Across the board
Citywide, home values rose in every neighborhood, and only a handful of areas saw increases in the single digits.
The Lake Edge area, which sits to the southeast of Olbrich Park, had the largest year-to-year jump, with the average home valued at $310,800, a 22.8% increase compared to last year.
Overall, neighborhoods nestled against the city's lakes had the biggest increases in average home value:
- Lake Edge: $310,800, a 22.8% increase
- Cherokee: $515,900, a 21% increase
- Waunona: $1,065,000, a 20.6% increase
- Lerdahl Park: $349,500, a 19.8% increase
- Woodward: $1.4 million, a 19.8% increase
Homes near the UW campus had the smallest change in value, bucking far more sizeable jumps posted last year. The Langdon Area rose the least, with home values rising 5.7%, for an average value of $485,000.
Rising home values can appear most dramatic in the South Side, where, historically, housing has been the most affordable.
In 2021, the average home in Burr Oaks cost $160,000. It now costs $233,600.
Likewise, in Bram's Addition, a typical residence went for $175,100 two years ago. It now costs $229,400.
Tiffany Malone, a real estate agent with The Alvarado Group, called surging home values on the South Side "discouraging."
"The South Side of Madison is being gentrified, and people who once could afford to live on the South Side of Madison can't because they're being out-bid by other parties that do not look like them," Malone said.
Too many programs that support people in making down payments have restrictions, which makes it harder for less-prosperous home buyers and people of color to get their offers accepted in a competitive housing market, Malone said.
Malone co-founded OWN IT, an organization focused on building wealth for Black people that has a down payment pilot program providing $15,000 to families affiliated with One City Schools to help pay for their first home.
But that only goes so far. Local governments and the state need to do more to provide housing assistance that makes it easier to move into homes, Malone said.
"It takes a team to do this," Malone said. "It takes people to do this and it takes time to do this."
The economic outlook
Even with the complicated dynamics of housing in the city, Madison's record-setting new construction, a key index, was positive news for the city's financial planners amid looming budget shortfalls and ongoing uncertainty in the global economy.
Due to state-imposed levy limits, the city is restricted in how much it can increase property tax collections.
The $866 million in new construction would allow for an estimated levy increase of 2.2%, though how that will impact individual tax bills and the city's budget will become more clear when the City Council passes its budget in the fall, Finance Director David Schmiedicke said.
"The question that's asked is, 'How long will this continue?'" Schmiedicke said of the construction boom and rising home prices.
Even as Madison maintains its AAA bond rating — the highest possible approval of the city's finances — projections show a budget deficit that could sit between $20 million and $30 million in the years ahead.
Nationwide, recession fears have not abated, and the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an inflation-battling campaign.
"That could begin to have an effect on various parts of the city's budget over the next few years," Schmiedicke said.
City of Madison home assessments 2023
|Area
|Avg. value 2022
|Avg. value 2023
|% Change
|Far West
|Spring Harbor-Indian Hills-Mendota Beach Heights-Thorstrand
|$434,300
|$503,400
|15.9%
|Faircrest-University Highlands
|$450,000
|$527,200
|17.2%
|Mohawk Park, Englewood-Old Middleton Rd-Camelot
|$325,400
|$375,600
|15.4%
|Highlands-Skyline
|$831,700
|$956,900
|15.1%
|Parkwood Hills
|$487,800
|$565,500
|15.9%
|Walnut Grove/Sauk Creek
|$452,100
|$510,900
|13.0%
|Glen Oak Hills-Crestwood-Merrill Crest
|$337,500
|$382,400
|13.3%
|Junction Ridge/Sauk Heights/Willows
|$490,700
|$572,900
|16.8%
|Oakbridge
|$333,300
|$380,100
|14.0%
|Saukborough-Woodland Hills
|$511,600
|$578,900
|13.2%
|Wexford Village-Sawmill-Longmeadow
|$430,200
|$488,200
|13.5%
|Blackhawk/Greystone
|$748,000
|$863,400
|15.4%
|Cardinal Glen/Birchwood/1000 Oaks
|$421,000
|$473,200
|12.4%
|Tamarack
|$316,100
|$367,100
|16.1%
|South West
|Meadowood
|$286,800
|$324,700
|13.2%
|Orchard Ridge
|$349,300
|$399,000
|14.2%
|Muir Field West
|$341,300
|$379,300
|11.1%
|Highland Village/West Towne Area
|$307,800
|$335,500
|9.0%
|Green Tree
|$370,500
|$412,000
|11.2%
|Westview Hills
|$542,100
|$595,800
|9.9%
|High Point Estates
|$571,800
|$624,500
|9.2%
|Meadowood West
|$310,100
|$355,100
|14.5%
|Heather Downs-Park Ridge Heights
|$295,500
|$316,900
|7.2%
|Putnam-McKee
|$342,900
|$381,300
|11.2%
|Valley Ridge/Mid Town Commons
|$385,300
|$440,000
|14.2%
|Fieldstone
|$333,300
|$370,500
|11.2%
|Hawks Landing
|$674,500
|$773,400
|14.7%
|Stone Crest Estate/Hawks Creek
|$423,100
|$479,600
|13.4%
|Hawks Woods
|$408,700
|$459,000
|12.3%
|Nesbitt Valley
|$359,500
|$400,200
|11.3%
|Ice Age Falls
|$419,400
|$475,800
|13.4%
|Country Grove/Ice Age Ridge
|$427,900
|$477,900
|11.7%
|Linden Park/Pine Hill Farms/Sugar Maple/Hawks Crossing
|$431,400
|$481,500
|11.6%
|Newbury Heights
|$366,700
|$410,500
|11.9%
|Hawks Meadow/Hawks Ridge/Hawks Valley
|$512,700
|$567,500
|10.7%
|Acacia Ridge
|$375,000
|$421,400
|12.4%
|*New subdivision, new construction, or new annexation
|Near West
|Hill Farms
|$459,600
|$535,400
|16.5%
|Segoe-Mineral Point Road (Lincoln Hills)
|$346,700
|$399,300
|15.2%
|Nakoma
|$640,100
|$705,500
|10.2%
|Westmorland
|$429,900
|$474,500
|10.4%
|Odana-Midvale Heights-Tokay
|$389,200
|$445,200
|14.4%
|Summit Woods
|$325,400
|$375,800
|15.5%
|Midvale Heights
|$396,200
|$461,700
|16.5%
|Midvale School-Westmorland
|$441,800
|$510,600
|15.6%
|Findlay Park-Quarrytown
|$362,400
|$414,100
|14.3%
|Midvale Heights-Odana
|$422,100
|$484,200
|14.7%
|Sunset Hills
|$640,600
|$679,700
|6.1%
|West Beltline-Seminole Highway
|$253,200
|$279,400
|10.3%
|Sunset Village-Hilldale
|$380,200
|$438,600
|15.4%
|Sunset Village
|$402,200
|$463,400
|15.2%
|Sunset Woods-Forest Hills
|$394,000
|$455,400
|15.6%
|West Central
|Dudgeon-Monroe
|$472,800
|$515,600
|9.1%
|Westlawn-Randall School (West High)
|$590,300
|$656,300
|11.2%
|Vilas-Longfellow School
|$410,600
|$444,300
|8.2%
|University Area
|$424,100
|$448,600
|5.8%
|Langdon Area
|$459,100
|$485,300
|5.7%
|Near West (Square)
|$376,300
|$398,900
|6.0%
|Near East (Square)
|$359,200
|$384,200
|7.0%
|University/Breese Terrace
|$519,100
|$554,400
|6.8%
|West High-Hoyt Park
|$537,000
|$597,300
|11.2%
|University Heights
|$743,500
|$810,400
|9.0%
|Brittingham Park
|$316,600
|$346,000
|9.3%
|Vilas-Edgewood Avenue
|$648,900
|$708,400
|9.2%
|Near South
|Waunona
|$321,200
|$357,200
|11.2%
|Bay Creek
|$331,100
|$358,300
|8.2%
|Burr Oaks-Lincoln School
|$195,400
|$233,600
|19.5%
|Bram's Addition
|$198,900
|$229,400
|15.3%
|Town of Madison 2022 Annexation
|$-
|$321,500
|*New subdivision, new construction, or new annexation
|Far South
|Arbor Hills-South Beltline
|$389,600
|$439,400
|12.8%
|Rimrock Heights-Moorland Road
|$289,400
|$313,200
|8.2%
|Lapham School-Breese Stevens (Square)
|$349,700
|$370,600
|6.0%
|Wil-Mar/Orton Park
|$474,100
|$504,400
|6.4%
|Tenney Park
|$476,600
|$530,700
|11.4%
|East High
|$293,100
|$319,100
|8.9%
|Atwood-Winnebago
|$328,000
|$356,500
|8.7%
|Fair Oaks-Worthington Park
|$221,600
|$249,500
|12.6%
|Northgate-Aberg Avenue
|$228,800
|$268,500
|17.4%
|Elmside-Oakridge
|$490,900
|$540,900
|10.2%
|Eastland-North Gardens
|$249,400
|$281,900
|13.0%
|Near East
|Highwood-Glendale
|$301,700
|$321,500
|6.6%
|Glendale
|$280,600
|$318,400
|13.5%
|Lake Edge
|$253,000
|$310,800
|22.8%
|Olbrich
|$245,000
|$282,600
|15.3%
|Eastmorland
|$271,900
|$308,600
|13.5%
|Olbrich Park-Cottage Grove Road
|$289,800
|$319,200
|10.1%
|Far East
|East Broadway
|$239,800
|$280,100
|16.8%
|Elvehjem-Acewood
|$285,600
|$333,400
|16.7%
|Elvehjem-Buckeye-Droster
|$303,100
|$349,200
|15.2%
|Rolling Meadows
|$275,400
|$308,000
|11.8%
|Rustic Ridge-East Ridge
|$314,200
|$355,100
|13.0%
|Milwaukee Street I90-94
|$284,400
|$328,900
|15.6%
|Heritage Heights
|$309,100
|$350,600
|13.4%
|Richmond Hill
|$456,500
|$525,100
|15.0%
|Mira Loma
|$305,700
|$360,700
|18.0%
|Grandview Commons
|$354,800
|$397,400
|12.0%
|Twin Oaks-Liberty Pl-Owl Crk
|$313,700
|$351,300
|12.0%
|Door Creek/Reston Heights
|$345,600
|$390,800
|13.1%
|Eastlawn/Covered Bridge/Rustic Acres
|$350,600
|$403,100
|15.0%
|Southeast Blooming Grove Attachment
|$254,800
|$285,400
|12.0%
|Lost Creek
|$331,200
|$373,600
|12.8%
|Siggel Grove & Quinn Ranch
|$362,300
|$407,000
|12.3%
|Secret Places @ Siggelkow Preserve
|$407,100
|$461,000
|13.2%
|North East
|East Washington Avenue-Stoughton Rd-Commercial Avenue
|$231,200
|$258,900
|12.0%
|Whitetail Ridge
|$290,600
|$308,400
|6.1%
|Holiday Bluff
|$292,500
|$326,600
|11.7%
|Berkeley
|$227,500
|$254,900
|12.0%
|Prentice Prairie-Ridgewood
|$321,500
|$368,800
|14.7%
|Village at Autumn Lake
|$360,400
|$401,000
|11.3%
|Parkway Village
|$307,000
|$345,100
|12.4%
|Woods Farm
|$425,300
|$489,800
|15.2%
|Near North
|Patio Gardens-Lakeview Heights
|$268,500
|$305,800
|13.9%
|Northport-Sherman Village
|$252,300
|$291,300
|15.5%
|Cherokee
|$426,500
|$515,900
|21.0%
|Lerdahl Park
|$291,800
|$349,500
|19.8%
|North Lake Mendota
|$346,300
|$371,000
|7.1%
|Sherman School
|$230,300
|$259,100
|12.5%
|Brentwood Village-Sheridan Triangle
|$274,400
|$307,400
|12.0%
|Nobel Park-Mendota Hills
|$237,000
|$283,800
|19.7%
|Lake Shore
|Waunona
|$883,200
|$1,065,000
|20.6%
|Woodward
|$1,182,800
|$1,416,700
|19.8%
|Spring Harbor
|$1,351,300
|$1,515,900
|12.2%
|Isthmus
|$1,076,000
|$1,196,400
|11.2%
|Citywide
|$376,900
|$424,400
|12.6%
