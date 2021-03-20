At Pyran, Kevin Barnett is out to replace petroleum with plants

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

The desire to make impact and positive change in the world. I found my niche using my skill set and my background in chemical engineering to combat climate change and improve the sustainability of our society through the production of renewable chemicals. I also want to do it in the right manner, with an equitable company and a good workplace environment.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

The community I want to live in is one that's very forward-looking, communal, and sees people, the world and nature as one. We can't just use other people and our resources until they all run out. So I'm trying to grow the company in a similar mindset.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?