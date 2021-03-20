At Pyran, Kevin Barnett is out to replace petroleum with plants

Kevin Barnett was in his fourth year of chemical engineering grad school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison when it hit him.
He was sitting in a room of around 80 engineering grad students at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurial Bootcamp, and the instructor had just asked the group to raise their hands if they’d ever started a company.
Somewhere between six and a dozen hands shot up.
“I just looked around, and I thought to myself, ‘What? People are starting companies out of grad school?’”
He’d already begun searching for jobs in his industry, and he’d never considered launching his own venture. But in that room full of raised hands, he recalls, “a light bulb went off: I have this great technology. It's something that can be done. Why can’t I?”
He’d spent the last three years testing new ways to make renewable alternatives to petroleum-based chemicals. As part of a larger project his advisor George Huber was conducting with funding from the Department of Energy, Barnett was tasked with devising and optimizing a cheaper way to make a chemical called 1,5-pentanediol — 1,5-PDO for short — from corn cobs.
The chemical is used in myriad paints and coatings, so finding an economical way to make it from plants could transform the industry. “People just don't realize how many of their everyday items are made from oil or petroleum,” Barnett said, including the paints and coatings used on walls, cars and appliances, as well as nylon materials used in clothing and rope.
After months of trial and error, he and a graduate student named Zachary Brentzel made the counterintuitive discovery that they could produce the chemical more economically by using a four-step process instead of the two or three-step processes they’d initially tried. The new process would allow them to produce 1,5-PDO at a fraction of the price of using oil, since plants have far more of the requisite five-carbon molecules.
By the time that Barnett found himself in that boot camp for entrepreneurs, the lab had already filed for a patent for the process his team had devised. But while Barnett had long been interested in entrepreneurship, he’d always pictured himself working for someone else’s startup — not starting his own.
“All the ingredients were there: I was interested in entrepreneurship, I had a technology that could be commercialized, but I just never put it together,” Barnett said.
Today, Barnett runs Pyran, a 3-year-old startup providing plant-based materials to replace fossil fuels in plastics and paints. He subleases a lab space at University Research Park and runs a team of “young, scrappy chemical engineers … surrounded by some really good advisors,” including George Huber, the professor he once worked for, who co-founded the company.
He now spends much of his time using a whole new set of skills to study his potential market and pitch to investors. None of that came naturally.
“I was the shyest kid possible in my younger years,” Barnett said. “I was the person that got up in front of the class and was just shaking so much I could barely talk.”
But while he never pictured himself running a business, he’d unknowingly been preparing himself for years. In a college research competition, he had to choose whether to give an oral presentation or prepare a poster. He chose the more daunting option — and won.
“Over the years, I guess I was the type of person (who) would always attack my vulnerabilities instead of running away from them,” Barnett said. “It’s completely just throwing yourself in the fire and learning.”
Research on renewable chemicals is an outlier in a field largely focused on oil, as Barnett discovered as a college freshman at Texas A&M. At orientation, told to choose on the spot between the 12 types of engineering his school offered, the outdoorsy former Eagle Scout chose chemical engineering, thinking it might be the best option for someone who wanted to save the environment.
“Once joining chemical engineering, I realized 99% of it is petroleum and natural gas and processing of oil into chemicals and fuels,” Barnett said, though he found himself enjoying the science anyway.
After college, as his friends found lucrative jobs in the Texas oil industry, Barnett headed to grad school. “I kind of was a weirdo and wanted to be on the forefront of new technologies and, particularly, in sustainability,” he said. He chose UW-Madison for its high-ranking chemical engineering program and for Huber, a well-respected name in the field of renewable chemicals.
Eight years after making that choice, he’s optimistic about the growing field of renewable chemical engineering, even if companies like his are still fighting to catch up. “Petroleum has been around for 100 years, where this plant-based technology is fairly new, and it's competing against a very established industry,” Barnett said.
He estimates the market for 1,5-PDO to be worth $1 billion a year. And he hopes they can eventually use a similar process to produce the chemicals used in “downstream” products like nylon clothing, a market he estimates to be worth $65 billion a year.
Earlier this month, Pyran received a $100,000 grant from the federal Small Business Innovation Research program, matching a $1 million grant the company had already received from the National Science Foundation. And it’s far from the first recognition the company has received. Last fall, Pyran was one of five finalists in the Pressure Chamber pitch competition hosted by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, and it was one of 10 finalists in 2020’s statewide Wisconsin Innovation Awards. And Barnett was one of 12 “young rising stars” highlighted in Chemical & Engineering News’ 2020 “Talented 12” issue.
But while successful tech startups can scale up quickly, manufacturing companies face different constraints. “This isn’t an app that you can send out in two months,” Barnett said, explaining that they won’t start making plans for factory-level production until they have sufficient demand.
At this pilot stage, the company has been shipping its clear liquid 1,5-PDO by the gallon to big name companies around the world that are making paints and coatings from it. In the coming months, Barnett plans to begin shipping the chemical by the barrel, making several tons by the end of the year.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
The desire to make impact and positive change in the world. I found my niche using my skill set and my background in chemical engineering to combat climate change and improve the sustainability of our society through the production of renewable chemicals. I also want to do it in the right manner, with an equitable company and a good workplace environment.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
The community I want to live in is one that's very forward-looking, communal, and sees people, the world and nature as one. We can't just use other people and our resources until they all run out. So I'm trying to grow the company in a similar mindset.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
For graduate student entrepreneurs, I think that there's this misconception that you're not a business person. I would argue that, in some ways, graduate students and scientists are in some cases better suited to start certain types of companies. One, you have a deeper knowledge of the technology. But, two, (is) actually your personality. If you're putting yourself through the grind of graduate school, and you're multitasking and you're working nights, you've already got the skill set that you need to start a company.
Are you hiring?
Yes. We're hiring people to help advance the technology, perform research and expand our impact into new markets and new product lines.
