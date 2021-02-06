At Naly Jasengnou’s north side floral shop, business is blooming

In this new feature, local economy reporter Natalie Yahr gets “In Your Business” with local entrepreneurs, discovering how they got where they are and what's driving them now.
While many businesses have seen sales slow since last spring, Naly Jasengnou’s north side flower shop has never been so busy.
Naly’s Floral Shop opened in the NorthGate Shopping Center on Sherman Avenue in 2017, an effort of Jasengnou and her husband Tou Lor. For three years, the two mostly ran the shop alone, sorting the flowers as they came off the trucks, helping shoppers choose just the right blooms for a celebration or loss, and patiently composing elaborate arrangements. Now and then, Jasengnou’s mom, a florist and flower grower herself, would stop by to lend a hand.
Then, in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order closing businesses, and Jasengnou went into “shock mode,” trying to figure out if her business would be deemed “essential.” The shop shut down completely for more than a month.
Around Mother’s Day, they reopened for deliveries only. By summer, the two were getting so many calls that they struggled to keep up.
“Families couldn't be with families, and they needed flowers to send their thoughts to their loved ones,” Jasengnou said. “That's when our business actually started increasing.”
The growth was dramatic, she said. In August, the couple hired their first assistant. Now, with their doors again open to walk-in customers, they’ve hired a second florist to craft the arrangements.
A growing interest
Jasengnou found her love of flowers as a child, through her mom, Kelly Lor, who owns Lor Farm in Cottage Grove. Starting around age 7, Jasengnou would help sell vegetables at the Dane County and Hilldale farmers’ markets. But it wasn’t until the family started growing flowers that Jasengnou got hooked. The two learned to grow rose-like lisianthus and towering sunflowers, and they began arranging bouquets for weddings.
Later, Jasengnou made her own foray into the floral field, creating sympathy arrangements for friends and family in the garage of her Waterloo home.
One day, stopping for groceries at Madison Oriental Market near her office job on Madison’s north side, she saw a storefront for rent just two doors down. It was, she thought, a place where her business could flourish. The couple launched the shop without a loan, pooling their own savings and contributions from family members.
Today, they sell a variety of local and imported flowers. Delivery vans bring peony-like ranunculus and other buttercups from Lewiston Perennial Farm in Portage, along with lisianthus, peonies and sunflowers from Lor Farm. Shipments from California, Ecuador and Holland arrive by FedEx. In the Wisconsin winter, local pickings are slimmer but still available, thanks to Lewiston Perennial Farm’s greenhouse.
The NorthGate storefront has proven to be fertile ground. Though they reach customers across the county with their delivery service, Jasengnou said most customers live nearby. “I definitely have a family here on the north side, that's for sure,” Jasengnou said.
And she loves serving and getting to know her customers the way her mom, a farmers’ market standby, has done for decades. “You get your own little regulars, where they come by and you know their first name or you recognize their faces,” Jasengnou said. “I think that's just the greatest joy to have, building that relationship with your customers.”
Now, heading into her fifth year of business with the pandemic still boosting sales, she’s not sure what’s next. “We never saw this increase coming,” Jasengnou said.
She’s excited to see investment in the north side community, and she’s eager to give back, perhaps by offering floral arrangements when local organizations need things to raffle or auction off for a cause. “Just hearing what the community needs and really providing more of that help to the community,” Jasengnou said, noting that the pandemic that’s helped her sales has taken a heavy toll elsewhere.
“I feel that flowers can do so much.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Definitely customer service and relationships. It is not just (our relationship) to our customers, (but) relationships with the people that we work with, too. I think that's the most important part: making sure that we have a good foundation to serve the community.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Definitely (making) a happier place. Flowers bring a smile to anyone's face. I see our business as really just a good restoration of what has been lost (on the north side). Oscar Meyer was a big company that went out of business, and there were a lot of things that were just getting out of the north side. So, as you see other businesses, housing and everything being developed around here, you just feel like you're becoming part of that.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
The number one thing is to know why you're doing what you want to do, and write it down. It's very important to have a good plan. Work on relationships to find the right person to help you work on your dreams and goals. And from there, never give up.
Are you hiring?
We are, surprisingly. We're hiring for a driver delivering flowers.
