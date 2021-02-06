At Naly Jasengnou’s north side floral shop, business is blooming

Now, heading into her fifth year of business with the pandemic still boosting sales, she’s not sure what’s next. “We never saw this increase coming,” Jasengnou said.

She’s excited to see investment in the north side community, and she’s eager to give back, perhaps by offering floral arrangements when local organizations need things to raffle or auction off for a cause. “Just hearing what the community needs and really providing more of that help to the community,” Jasengnou said, noting that the pandemic that’s helped her sales has taken a heavy toll elsewhere.

“I feel that flowers can do so much.”

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Definitely customer service and relationships. It is not just (our relationship) to our customers, (but) relationships with the people that we work with, too. I think that's the most important part: making sure that we have a good foundation to serve the community.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?