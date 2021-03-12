At Chamber’s IceBreaker, local big names chat with the experts they trust

Echoing the comments from Blank and Danziger, Rios highlighted ways that this recession differs from the 2008 global financial crisis, when she was part of a government solution focused on helping financial institutions recover and resume lending.

“I think this economic recovery is going to be much different,” Rios said. “You want to know how this recovery is really going to happen? Take a look at the food banks. The food banks cannot keep up with demand. You see the lines … So I think this is a Main Street issue. I think this is still a jobs issue.”

Asked whether she agrees with those predicting a spending boom similar to that of the “roaring” 1920s, when the U.S. emerged from the flu pandemic of 1919, Rios caution against making any assumptions based on precedent.

She listed about a dozen of the challenges facing the U.S. today, including COVID, climate change and racial inequity.

“Many of these, we've never really tackled,” Rios said. “So I like to think that there is going to be a roaring 20s. No one wants that to happen more than I do. But … if there’s anything that we've learned, I hope, it’s that we still need to be very patient, very strategic and very methodical in how we move forward.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.