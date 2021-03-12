At Chamber’s IceBreaker, local big names chat with the experts they trust

At a time when individuals, businesses, and governments are looking for answers to unprecedented questions, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce invited the public to listen in as local big names chatted with their personal gurus.
The 7th Annual IceBreaker event took place virtually on Thursday, exactly a year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. For insight about these turbulent times, event organizers asked University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and American Family Insurance Chair and CEO Jack Salzwedal to host live virtual interviews with those they turn to to answer tough questions.
Salzwedal chose Rakesh Khurana, Dean of Harvard College and professor of sociology and organizational behavior at Harvard University, who is also a member of American Family’s board of directors. The two discussed the pandemic’s lessons for those who run large businesses and institutions like theirs.
“We had to make some really difficult decisions like de-densifying the campus,” Khurana said of his role at Harvard. “But, you know, when your values are clear that people's health and safety comes first, even if it's a difficult decision, you have to be early out on it.” Knowing those values, he said, can make it easier to recognize what's right, even if the decision comes with weighty consequences.
Salzwedal said the pandemic had forced institutions and individuals to change at a much faster pace than usual, with many leaping into remote work or virtual school for the first time. It’s not clear, Salzwedal said, how those changes will shift our post-pandemic lives.
“Is it the new normal or is it the next normal?” Salzwedal said. “I think we're looking at this and trying to figure out that equilibrium that we'll have going into the next five years.”
Khurana agreed, noting that the problems that 2020 revealed, including the dearth of affordable options for quality child care and elder care, didn’t begin with the pandemic and won’t end with it either. “You can’t hide it again,” Khurana said.
The two wondered whether the relationship between employers and employees could soon fundamentally change. Khurana cited Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, a theory of motivational psychology that says that, once people’s basic needs are met, they look for ways to meet other goals, like earning respect or becoming the best they can be.
“People whose skills right now are in really high demand, and they have their choices of where to go, they're going to go to organizations that meet their needs,” Khurana said.
“It kind of feels like this social contract that we've had in the past with our workforce, with partners, our community ... is going to change going forward,” Salzwedel said. “How do you then deal with people on an individual basis who have these individual needs that are very different?”
The two economists
Asked who she relies on to answer tough questions, Blank, an economist who worked in three different presidential administrations, chose Sheldon Danziger, an economist and president of the Russell Sage Foundation, which aims to improve living conditions in the U.S. The two discussed the ways that the fallout from the pandemic is unlike the recessions that have come before.
“I always thought I knew three things about recessions,” Blank said. “One, that manufacturing gets hit earliest and hardest, and services rarely get hit. Two, that men always get hit harder than women. And three, that the income distribution usually narrows because stock markets and wealth get hit.
“None of those have happened in this recession. It's just the opposite,” Blank said, citing data showing higher income families are saving more than ever.
That, Danziger said, is due to the specifics of this downturn. “The pandemic is unusual because it's a combination of a serious recession on top of a once-in-a-century health crisis, and it comes on top of a period in which inequality had increased.
“So what we're seeing in early studies is that the effect of the pandemic and the recession, were very, very unequal,” Danziger said, noting that those with higher incomes were less likely to lose their jobs and less likely to get sick.
The two shared a frustration with critics who have opposed the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package that Congress passed this week on the grounds that it could trigger inflation. Blank said those arguments made her think back to her time as Secretary of Commerce while President Barack Obama was trying to secure additional stimulus funding.
“People said no, this was going to be incredibly inflationary,” Blank said. “The effect of that was a very, very slow recovery, and I see no reason to believe the world is any different right now: We have high unemployment, we have large numbers of people who are only partially employed, and the inflation argument just infuriates me because it was used so effectively 10 years ago to stop this.”
But Blank is especially excited that the stimulus package raises and expands federal child tax credits.
“This has been an idea that's been around for years, and indeed, other countries have done it. There has always been resistance in the U.S. for expanding that type of social spending, but maybe it's going to take this type of major health, economic, huge-impact-on-child event for us to actually do something like this.”
Danziger agreed. “The kind of proposal that's being put forth could dramatically reduce child poverty at a time when it's those children whose parents are more likely to have been laid off, who are less likely to add resources to help them weather remote schooling,” Danziger said.
“So I think it's the right policy and the right time.”
Not so fast
Closing out the event, Chamber President Zach Brandon spoke with “someone our entire country has relied on”: Rosie Rios, who served as Treasurer of the U.S. under President Obama. Taking audience questions, Rios addressed a variety of hot topics, from cryptocurrency to student debt, along with what we can expect from the economy in the coming months and years.
Echoing the comments from Blank and Danziger, Rios highlighted ways that this recession differs from the 2008 global financial crisis, when she was part of a government solution focused on helping financial institutions recover and resume lending.
“I think this economic recovery is going to be much different,” Rios said. “You want to know how this recovery is really going to happen? Take a look at the food banks. The food banks cannot keep up with demand. You see the lines … So I think this is a Main Street issue. I think this is still a jobs issue.”
Asked whether she agrees with those predicting a spending boom similar to that of the “roaring” 1920s, when the U.S. emerged from the flu pandemic of 1919, Rios caution against making any assumptions based on precedent.
She listed about a dozen of the challenges facing the U.S. today, including COVID, climate change and racial inequity.
“Many of these, we've never really tackled,” Rios said. “So I like to think that there is going to be a roaring 20s. No one wants that to happen more than I do. But … if there’s anything that we've learned, I hope, it’s that we still need to be very patient, very strategic and very methodical in how we move forward.”
