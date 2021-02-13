At B. Right Barbershop, Jason Boatright offers fresh cuts and a dose of inspiration

His favorite moments are when he hands a customer a mirror to check his work and the customer doesn’t want it. That, Boatright said, means he’s really earned their trust. “I don’t care what no man say, they are very particular about their hair,” Boatright said. “So the men that I give them the mirror and they be like, ‘Boy, don’t give me that mirror. You know you do what you do’ — that’s everything to me. I think in my mind, ‘Am I that good?’”

But for Boatright, the job's about more than cutting hair. He got into the business in part to be a regular presence in the lives of young people. “I know everything that’s going on in Sun Prairie. Everything, from the fights to the people who got in trouble to who’s doing good in school,” Boatright said, adding that he’s helped put an end to some local problems.

“I try to make sure they stay on the right path. I'm not their dad — I can't force them to do it. But I can at least be the person that’s whispering in their ear that they feel like can relate to what they’re going through.”

And while some would rather hide their past indiscretions, Boatright thinks he can be a better role model by talking openly about where he’s been.