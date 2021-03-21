At A La Brasa, Mexican favorites fly out the door

Customers who visit in person, whether for takeout or dine-in, can check out a dining room mural depicting the legend of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl, two young lovers who were tragically parted. Aztec mythology goes that when young warrior Popocatépetl returned from war to find that his betrothed had died of a broken heart, the gods covered the pair in snow and transformed them into mountains of the same name, which sit at the border of Puebla. A friend of Zecua’s painted in the mural in 2015.

“They represent the Natives,” Zecua said. “They represent Mexicans. I got the idea, I liked it, and I did it.”

Those looking for a group dining experience can book tables for six to eight people for Fridays and Saturdays, Zecua said. For now, he can accommodate up to five parties at time. When the snowy season is over, he’s looking forward to hauling out the patio tables.

Though his current menu seems to please his mostly American diners, he’s considering expanding his offerings.

“I’m downtown, and people look more for things like hamburgers,” he said, so he’s started learning the finer points of the signature American food. “I’ve studied it but I really haven’t put it into practice.

“I know a lot of people would say, ‘Why are you going to make hamburgers when every restaurant has them?’” Zecua added. “But it’s not the same flavor. The flavor is different, and people are going to go where they like it best.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.