As Madison's weather turns bitter cold, groups reach out to McPike Park homeless

Measures are being taken by Madison nonprofit organizations to reach people living in tents and makeshift shelters in McPike Park as a Thursday winter storm is predicted to lead to single-digit temperatures in the week ahead.

People experiencing homelessness have been living in the near-east-side park since last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of downtown overnight shelters.

“What we’re trying to do now is get hotel rooms so when the weather drops they have a place to go,” said Mattie Reese, who founded Connecting the Dots, a local grassroots organization committed to providing people facing economic insecurity with the resources that they need to make it through each day. “Some of them aren’t used to going inside. So we take wood out there and make sure people have the proper utensils to make their own shelter.”

A number of community leaders, including Reese and Kelly LeGrand, a peer support specialist and volunteer for the homeless advocacy group Friends of the State Street Family, have secured hotel rooms for people to use. LeGrand said the families she helps place in hotel rooms will be able to stay there as long as they need to.