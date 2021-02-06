As Madison's weather turns bitter cold, groups reach out to McPike Park homeless

Measures are being taken by Madison nonprofit organizations to reach people living in tents and makeshift shelters in McPike Park as a Thursday winter storm is predicted to lead to single-digit temperatures in the week ahead.
People experiencing homelessness have been living in the near-east-side park since last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of downtown overnight shelters.
“What we’re trying to do now is get hotel rooms so when the weather drops they have a place to go,” said Mattie Reese, who founded Connecting the Dots, a local grassroots organization committed to providing people facing economic insecurity with the resources that they need to make it through each day. “Some of them aren’t used to going inside. So we take wood out there and make sure people have the proper utensils to make their own shelter.”
A number of community leaders, including Reese and Kelly LeGrand, a peer support specialist and volunteer for the homeless advocacy group Friends of the State Street Family, have secured hotel rooms for people to use. LeGrand said the families she helps place in hotel rooms will be able to stay there as long as they need to.
“We know there are people outside and we watch the forecasts really closely,” LeGrand said. “We saw the Arctic temperatures coming in and strategized where our greatest needs are. We worked with the street providers to identify people and get them downtown in a hotel. Most of the shelters are full. Currently we’re at 13 rooms.”
According to Kim Sutter, director of services at Porchlight, the temporary men’s shelter has a capacity of 250 beds and currently is serving about 110 men each night.
Putting people up in hotels or delivering items people can use to build their own shelters has been the focus of many grassroots efforts to guard against the unsafe weather conditions homeless people will face in the days ahead.
For people sheltering at McPike Park, the needs change almost daily. But according to Reese and LeGrand, items like gas for getting back and forth to work, blankets, laundry items or quarters for laundry and wood for shelter or warmth are in demand.
“People also need snowsuits like the ones from Farm and Fleet, that keep you really warm,” Reese said. “We just don’t have the funding to buy that.”
According to Reese, about 15 people are living at McPike Park right now.
“We call McPike Park the trenches, right? Because it’s kind of like the worst,” she said. “There’s different levels of homelessness and being at McPike is the worst it can get.”
Many of the people living there are not interested in moving into one of the homeless shelters, even with winter conditions making life there hard.
“They don’t want to be in the shelter,” Reese said. “Their feeling is, ‘We already know we’re gonna be mistreated, judged, the rules will be unbearable for us to comply with in our situation.’”
Porchlight and the city announced in December the suspension of some shelter policies so men who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol would not be turned away.
City officials recently announced a location near East Towne Mall for a permanent men’s shelter. In the interim, the city has been using the former Fleet Services building on North First Street to house men each night, while the Salvation Army continues to provide overnight shelter for women and families.
But gaps in service remain.
LeGrand pointed to a situation from last week when she got a call at 2:30 a.m. from a hotel clerk who said a family had arrived, along with an police officer, because their car had broken down and they had no place to go.
The couple was 18 years old with a one-year-old child. And the woman was eight-months pregnant.
“Like, what do they do?” LeGrand asked. “It’s cold outside. Those are our youth and we want to teach them how to survive. The gentleman didn’t even have an identification card. So we took him to the DMV and got him his ID so he can go look for work. Those are the things we do.”
The homeless community front-of-mind in weeks like this, when the temperature plummets and their tents are visible in a prominent park, but the issue is persistent and never subsides for advocates like Reese and LeGrand.
“We call them invisible Madison because we drive up to the red lights and see them but ignore them. They’re standing out in the cold,” LeGrand said. “You can’t tell me they’re doing that just to ‘hustle’ you out of a couple dollars. It’s their way of life, what they’ve adapted to.”