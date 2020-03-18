As COVID-19 spreads, Madison’s Latinx community mobilizes to support, inform itself

If there’s a bright side, said Cavazos, it’s that this virus has finally prompted the chamber to take steps it had been considering for years, and that — hopefully — their members will build the skills needed to adapt, both in their learning and in their businesses.

“We know we have to readjust our sails and figure out how to do everything now virtually,” Cavazos said. “And as we learn, we're teaching our members and our community ... around the region how to access their tools online.”

“It’s a new era for us,” Cavazos said. “We're so used to doing the one-on-one contact, and we actually enjoy being invested in our numbers and seeing their faces.”

But, she said, this situation calls for “sacrifices that are momentary.”

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that we respect our ecosystem and that we all share it and that we're all interconnected in some kind of way,” Cavazos said.

“How do we help our community stay afloat and also keep a positive mind? How do we create a unity circle around our members so that they know that they can depend on each other in times of need?”