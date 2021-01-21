As city battles backlog of funding requests, business owners wait

Of the 302 businesses that applied for city grants in December to reimburse COVID-related costs or losses, city data shows 89% were still waiting for a decision more than a month later.
The Small Business Equity & Recovery program invites Madison business owners from historically underrepresented groups to apply for up to $5,000 in reimbursement for personal protective equipment and other virus-related safety improvements, as well as up to $5,000 to cover revenue losses.
Ruth Rohlich, a business development specialist for the city, said one factor slowing the process is that many applications require staff follow-up.
“One of the things that's important to us is to not deny people because they didn't check every box perfectly in the application,” Rohlich said Wednesday during a presentation to the Economic Development Committee.
“That has slowed the process down a lot, but I think it also is allowing us to really work with folks, knowing that most business owners have never applied for a grant before, and hopefully after this year won't have to again,” Rohlich said, noting that the process is new for city staff as well.
However, Rohlich said some of those businesses have received final approval in the time since she compiled the report, and most of those still waiting have been contacted and will likely be approved once they submit further documentation.
The program is designed to support businesses owned by people of color, immigrants, women, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with low income as they weather the COVID-19 pandemic. Survey data released in December by local chambers of commerce reveals that more than 40% of the Black and Latino-owned businesses surveyed had lost more than half of their revenue, as compared with 30% of all businesses surveyed.
A posted summary of the program indicates that the applications, due on the 10th of each month, will be reviewed within ten days, with awards distributed by the end of each month. But an update posted to the grants’ webpage on Tuesday informs applicants that applications received in December will be reviewed by Feb. 5 and January applications will be reviewed by Feb. 26.
As of Jan. 15, just 33 of the 302 businesses that applied for funds in December had received a final decision. That includes five businesses that have been rejected. Meanwhile, 27 of the 108 businesses that applied for reimbursement in November were still awaiting approval.
An additional 75 businesses applied for the funds this month, ahead of the Jan. 10 deadline. As of Friday, all of those applications were still awaiting reply.
Committee member Wayne Harris questioned the backlog of applications facing the department and asked what could be done to speed up the process.
“People need the money now,” said Harris, who once owned 11 McDonald’s restaurants in the Madison area. “Do you need for us to come in at night to help, or what?”
To tackle the backlog, Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said his department recently brought in staff from other city departments, including the library and Metro Transit. Even accountants from the fire department are helping out.
“You know, the fire department is really there to respond to all emergencies,” Mikolajewski said.
“Especially now that the holidays are passed, our rate of approval is significantly increased, and I think we're going to get through that list pretty quickly.”
As of Jan. 15, the program had awarded $475,555 to business owners who applied in November, with an average award of $4,756. An additional $208,545 in requests have been denied or are still pending.
Staff won’t know how much has been requested for December or January until they complete a detailed review of those applications, Rohlich said. Based on the average amount awarded in November, the city estimates that the December requests could total about $1.5 million, and January requests could total $356,700.
The city currently plans to accept applications in February, but Mikolajewski said Wednesday that his department was considering whether to halt the program before then, allocating the funds they would have spent to other components of the Small Business Equity & Recovery Program instead.
The City Council resolution that created the program in September suggested creating a BusinessReady program that could be modeled after the MarketReady Program, which trains vendors to be successful in the future Madison Public Market. The program could also underwrite pop-up retail opportunities and technical assistance for business owners.
The committee also voted Wednesday to allocate $250,000 of the program’s $2.5 million 2021 budget to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, set to break ground next year. The project, slated for Madison’s south side, aims to celebrate and promote Dane County’s Black community.
That funding, which will next face a vote by the city’s Finance Committee, would support architectural design, site development and capital fundraising for the center.
Abigail Becker contributed to this story.
