As city battles backlog of funding requests, business owners wait

Of the 302 businesses that applied for city grants in December to reimburse COVID-related costs or losses, city data shows 89% were still waiting for a decision more than a month later.

The Small Business Equity & Recovery program invites Madison business owners from historically underrepresented groups to apply for up to $5,000 in reimbursement for personal protective equipment and other virus-related safety improvements, as well as up to $5,000 to cover revenue losses.

Ruth Rohlich, a business development specialist for the city, said one factor slowing the process is that many applications require staff follow-up.

“One of the things that's important to us is to not deny people because they didn't check every box perfectly in the application,” Rohlich said Wednesday during a presentation to the Economic Development Committee.

“That has slowed the process down a lot, but I think it also is allowing us to really work with folks, knowing that most business owners have never applied for a grant before, and hopefully after this year won't have to again,” Rohlich said, noting that the process is new for city staff as well.