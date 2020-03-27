As biotech association donates protective equipment, governor calls for others to do the same

Those who have large quantities of equipment to donate or sell are asked to fill out a form on the program’s website describing what they have. According to a press release, the State Emergency Operations Center will “distribute the PPE to communities that need it the most.”

The state is seeking surgical and isolation gowns, surgical masks, gloves, N95 respirators, face shields, coveralls, thermometers and foot coverings. Organizations or businesses that have less than 50 of any of these items are encouraged not to use the form but rather donate them directly to local health organizations.

“I am calling on companies, schools, and other organizations that may have unused protective equipment sitting in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most,” Gov. Evers said in the press release. “The state appreciates any donations, but we are also prepared to pay a fair market value for large quantities of this equipment that are offered.”