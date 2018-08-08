The criminal justice system in Madison is making changes for the better, Mayor Paul Soglin said Wednesday. Since 2011, the number of arrests each year in the city has dropped by over 5,000.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and Police Chief Mike Koval announced Wednesday what Soglin called a “very significant” drop in arrests and police contacts.
Last week, Soglin and other city officials attended a National League of Cities conference aimed at reducing jail populations, which led to questions about what the city has done in that area, Soglin said.
In 2011, Madison police had 124,854 contacts. That number dropped to 91,496 in 2017. The number of arrests dropped from 13,537 in 2011 to 8,310 in 2017. A significant drop occurred from 2015 to 2016, when arrests dropped from 10,312 to 8,760.
The number of violent arrests has remained level, which Soglin said meant the city was “just as firm and just as successful in addressing really violent crime.”
Soglin also noted that while 2016 saw a concerning rise in the number of homicides, leading to a record in Madison by the summer of 2017, in the last 12 months there have been two homicides. He attributed this to efforts by the MPD “going after with great intensity some of the most violent individuals in the city,” and intervention strategies implemented by the city, county and nonprofit leaders.
The percentage of African-Americans arrested remains disproportionately high at 43.7 percent of all arrests in 2017, barely changed from 43.8 percent in 2011.
Soglin said continuing challenges include “low-level activity,” like shots fired incidents and car hijacking.
“So we’re not saying everything’s perfect, but we have seen some significant changes,” Soglin said.
Koval said the good news was partially the result of officers being empowered to “think out of the box” and a “greater sense of awareness and diagnostics ability.” Probable cause has always guided arrests, Koval said, but police officers may now dig deeper to determine whether the act is driven by criminal intent or another circumstance like mental illness.
“I think the officers are more cognizant that we have a lot of tools in our toolkit … that default to an arrest or a citation need not be the first option,” Koval said.
Soglin and Koval also pointed to restorative justice programs, including the TimeBank's Youth Court Program, YWCA restorative justice programs and Dane County Community Restorative Court.
Koval said he was overwhelmed to find out several years ago that 70 percent of city ordinance violation tickets issued to 12 to 16-year-olds were given to kids of color. Restorative justice can “redirect” behavior and support kids, which he called a preemptive, proactive approach.
The CRC aims to divert youth aged 17 to 25 who commit low-level offenses into the program and “repair the harm that they’ve committed,” said John Patterson, captain of the MPD South District, which will hopefully reduce the instances where youth re-offend.
“Although we don’t control the jails, we have the opportunity to divert our young adults at the front line as a officers are responding,” said Gloria Reyes, deputy mayor for Public Safety, Civil Rights and Community Services.
Most youth opting in to restorative court do so after the arrest has been made, but Patterson said the MPD aims to eventually divert cases “more frequently referred at the front line arrest decision.”
Soglin argued for the presence of education resource officers in public schools, saying that with the right administration and policies, “it does not mean an arrest is going to happen.”
The city also offers Madison-Area Recovery Initiative, Reyes said, which aims to divert offenders who suffer from addiction in the midst of the opioid crisis.