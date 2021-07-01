Ambitious mass timber project in Capitol East district clears first city approval

LEED certification is a system of points given to various green building projects by the U.S. Green Building Council. The tiers range from certified to platinum. According to Helbach, Baker’s Place could score a 77, putting it in gold certification.

Baker’s Place is expected to be similar in height to the Galaxie Apartments located across the street, and a little taller than the Hotel Indigo next door. Renderings provided to UDC show that Baker’s Place will include multiple outdoor green spaces including a residential courtyard, a residential roof terrace and a green roof.

Following construction, The Neutral Project would have a life cycle analysis done on the building which would attempt to measure the amount of carbon emissions from the completed building, to give an idea of its effect on the environment.

Baker’s Place would be broken up into two sections, Block 12a and Block 12b. On East Washington Avenue, there would be a stepped-back tower that is 15 stories high. The height would range from 10 floors to eight floors along the East Main Street side of the project.

The development would have between 225 and 250 market-rate units and approximately 185 parking spaces. It may also include townhomes as well as retail on two sides of the project.