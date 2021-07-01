Ambitious mass timber project in Capitol East district clears first city approval

Baker’s Place, a proposed 15-story building at 849 E. Washington Ave., had its design approved by the Urban Design Commission on Wednesday night. Gaining UDC approval means the project has cleared the first hurdle of what could be a state-of-the-art green building in downtown Madison.
Baker’s Place is a project being designed by Canadian-based Michael Green Architecture and a Madison development team, The Neutral Project.
UDC approved the project by a 4-2 vote following discussion about the materials and landscaping that will be used by the development team, as well as making sure the design of the building meets standards that would allow UDC to approve additional height for the building.
The building will be constructed using mass timber, a relatively young concept in architecture that has gained popularity in Canada and some parts of Europe in recent years. The use of structural wood will help reduce carbon emissions from the development, which is a key goal of The Neutral Project.
“One of my favorite comments from our architect Michael Green... is he says our buildings are grown by the sun,” said Nate Helbach, co-founder of The Neutral Project, during the UDC presentation Wednesday night. “And I love that. The reason we chose mass timber as our design system is because it has a unique ability to sequester carbon and is one of the only materials that align with our mission to reduce carbon emissions to neutral.”
Baker’s Place will use so-called "passive house" standards, which could add to the sustainability of the building. Passive house is a high energy standard, which promotes reducing the energy consumption of buildings by up to 85% in some places while also providing high indoor air quality. The goal is to achieve tranquil, comfortable indoor settings through very specific space heating, thermal comfort, airtightness and energy settings.
Elements like air and water flow are key to achieving the standard The Neutral Project is aiming for.
“Our standard is rooted in passive house energy standards, building with mass timber and achieving LEED gold certification,” Helbach said at UDC. “And then verifying our approach through a third party life-cycle analysis.
"We see water conservation as sort of a low-hanging fruit right now that we want to pick in our sustainability standard. What we plan to do is have low-flow fixtures, native landscaping, green roofs and a reduction in stormwater and wastewater.”
LEED certification is a system of points given to various green building projects by the U.S. Green Building Council. The tiers range from certified to platinum. According to Helbach, Baker’s Place could score a 77, putting it in gold certification.
Baker’s Place is expected to be similar in height to the Galaxie Apartments located across the street, and a little taller than the Hotel Indigo next door. Renderings provided to UDC show that Baker’s Place will include multiple outdoor green spaces including a residential courtyard, a residential roof terrace and a green roof.
Following construction, The Neutral Project would have a life cycle analysis done on the building which would attempt to measure the amount of carbon emissions from the completed building, to give an idea of its effect on the environment.
Baker’s Place would be broken up into two sections, Block 12a and Block 12b. On East Washington Avenue, there would be a stepped-back tower that is 15 stories high. The height would range from 10 floors to eight floors along the East Main Street side of the project.
The development would have between 225 and 250 market-rate units and approximately 185 parking spaces. It may also include townhomes as well as retail on two sides of the project.
Baker’s Place takes its name from the Gardner Baking Company, which formerly occupied the building located kitty-corner to Breese Stevens Field in the expanding Capitol East District. Under the proposal, the old building, constructed in 1926 and most recently home to Bos Meadery, will remain on the site and be renovated.