Alissa Santurri, ‘The Asian Woodworker,’ puts her spin on the trade

For now, she’s starting with her daughter Isabelle, who regularly joins her in the woodshop. “Isabelle, my daughter, you can be whatever you want,” Santurri likes to tell her. “You can be loud and strong, and you can be a woodworker.”

Judging by the ease with which the 4-year-old slips into the shop, dons her earmuffs and her safety glasses and sets to work sanding her own projects, she seems to have gotten the message.

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

I feel like I'm just going to sound like a broken record here, but representation and exposure and empowerment are my main motivations.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

I think I’m showing my daughter that she can do anything she wants. I’m contributing to a sustainable community through local wood and local craftsmanship. And, again, representation. I’m a female Asian woodworker, and I want everyone to know it.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?