Alissa Santurri, ‘The Asian Woodworker,’ puts her spin on the trade

Alissa Santurri of Middleton has gotten used to the questions she gets when stocks up on supplies for her backyard workshop.
“Are you buying this for your husband? What are you doing? Do you have a class for college or something?”
No, explains Santurri, known on Instagram and Etsy as The Asian Woodworker. A landscape associate who spends her days designing health care spaces for Flad Architects, she began woodworking about six years ago with a class on wood turning — the craft of carving a piece of wood as it spins in a lathe — at a local Woodcraft store. From there, she turned to hand-carving, making more wooden spoons than she knew what to do with.
“I just remember this feeling of, wow, this is really sort of meditative for me,” Santurri said, explaining that she’d long tried to get in the habit of meditating but found it hard to just sit still. In carving wood, she found the mind-stilling “moving meditation” often associated with Tai Chi or yoga.
Then, about a year ago, as the pandemic compounded her existing depression and anxiety, she turned back to the lathe. In part, it was luck: She’d moved into a Middleton home previously owned by a mechanical engineer, and he’d left behind a fully equipped backyard workshop.
Santurri made the shop her own. There, cutting away at spinning wooden blocks to form midcentury-style candlesticks, she found peace of mind, just as her predecessor might have done as he shaped wooden kayaks or lathed his own screws years before.
“I feel like I'm kind of paying homage to him,” Santurri said, noting that she still uses his 1960s Sears drill press. “I never would have been able to break into the trade without that boost.”
She started posting photos of her creations on Instagram, and soon people were asking to buy her work or commission custom orders. Earlier this year, she started an online shop on Etsy to streamline the ordering process. “It just blossomed in that way,” Santurri said.
Now, she’s mostly left the purchased wood blocks behind, opting for local, sustainably forested wood when she can get it. She’s built relationships with a mobile sawmill in Minnesota and with area arborists, who drop off wood when they fell or trim a tree that meets her specifications.
She’s even experimented with reclaimed materials, like the broken California redwood vase her mother-in-law picked up for her for $3 at a thrift store. Santurri transformed that rare wood, which can only be logged with special permits, into a stunning new vase.
“You go into a Goodwill and there are all these beautiful things for pennies on the dollar,” Santurri said. “If I can create some more life out of those, I would love to do that.”
Much of her work is custom orders, whether for customers or for her 4-year-old daughter Isabelle, for whom she recently carved a blue acrylic pencil inspired by Sully, the furry blue monster in “Monsters, Inc.” She’s carved statues of Christmas trees, mushrooms and even a moon glossed in copper resin.
“Basically, I just do whatever anyone asks me to do. I love my craft. I've got the tool now, so just anything — we'll give it a go.”
Now, as she looks toward the future, she’s looking to help others find their place in the woodshop, and, in turn, find peace. She hopes to one day offer scholarships or workshop space where people who might never have considered woodworking or meditating can simultaneously develop a practical skill and a meditative habit.
“It’s just not something people say: ‘Oh, I need a new hobby. Maybe I’ll start woodworking.’ I feel so fortunate that I'm in the sort of financial place where I had the capacity to be able to jump into this,” Santurri said. “It's really healed me and helped me, and I would love to provide accessibility and exposure and empowerment to other minorities and women to create through this medium.”
As a wave of anti-Asian sentiment rears its head across the country, she thinks the images Asian women see matter more than ever. Adopted from Korea, Santurri threw shotput, worked in a brickyard and operated heavy machinery, all the while blissfully unaware that she was defying assumptions. But, more recently, she’s been thinking a lot about how stereotypes hold Asian women back.
That’s why she calls herself The Asian Woodworker. “Representation matters. If I can reach people and show them, ‘Girls, you don't have to be demure. You don't have to settle down. You don't have to be small and skinny. You can be whatever you want,’ that's the message that I want to display,” Santurri said.
For now, she’s starting with her daughter Isabelle, who regularly joins her in the woodshop. “Isabelle, my daughter, you can be whatever you want,” Santurri likes to tell her. “You can be loud and strong, and you can be a woodworker.”
Judging by the ease with which the 4-year-old slips into the shop, dons her earmuffs and her safety glasses and sets to work sanding her own projects, she seems to have gotten the message.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I feel like I'm just going to sound like a broken record here, but representation and exposure and empowerment are my main motivations.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I think I’m showing my daughter that she can do anything she wants. I’m contributing to a sustainable community through local wood and local craftsmanship. And, again, representation. I’m a female Asian woodworker, and I want everyone to know it.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Normally I would say, “Just do it,” but I'm so privileged to have the space and the time and the resources to just do it. So I guess I would say just let it form organically. You don’t have to change the world in one day. You don’t have to have your end goal within a month. This has evolved as I've had energy and time to do it, and I think that's a great way to get your foot in the door.
Are you hiring?
I am not currently hiring. But I would love, as an endgame, to create a safe design workshop where I can empower people and expose people to this craft. So, at that time, whenever that time is, I will certainly be hiring.
