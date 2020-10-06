After paying off its mortgage, Mt. Zion partners to offer mental health services

“There’s a lot of grief in our community,” Allen said. “There's a lot of people who don't have jobs who are unable to pay their bills so they’ve got to deal with this stress and that anxiety.” And with in-person services suspended to avoid spreading the virus, many are “suffering in silence,” missing their usual opportunities to connect with others.

Meanwhile, ongoing police violence and systemic racism create additional stress for Black Americans. On numerous occasions, Allen has found himself talking to someone on the edge of a breakdown.

“I want to do more than just give them a card and tell them to call a psychologist or call a clinic. I want to be able to grab them by the hand, walk them down the hallway and put them in the office of someone that can provide the help right there on the scene in the church.”