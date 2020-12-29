A team effort aims to distribute millions of masks and sanitizer bottles in Wisconsin

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, was thrilled when he learned in early December that his organization could receive around $3 million dollars worth of face masks and hand sanitizer.

UPS was offering to donate a million bottles of hand sanitizer, and Ford Motor Company was offering a million masks. Johnson, meanwhile, knew that unemployed and underemployed people in the county were still having trouble finding or paying for the supplies they needed to stay safe, and he'd personally driven as far as Kentucky to get masks to give away.

But he also knew his organization, which was already juggling several other projects, couldn’t take on the effort alone. They'd been giving away masks throughout the pandemic, allowing individuals to stop by to get what they need for their families, but that model wouldn’t work when the donations started arriving in one semi-truck after another, Johnson said.

“There was no way all that stuff was going to fit at the Boys & Girls Clubs, and so it was just overwhelming that we were trying to take this on by ourselves,” Johnson said. “We were like, ‘OK, we gotta figure out a better way to distribute.”