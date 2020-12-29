A team effort aims to distribute millions of masks and sanitizer bottles in Wisconsin

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, was thrilled when he learned in early December that his organization could receive around $3 million dollars worth of face masks and hand sanitizer.
UPS was offering to donate a million bottles of hand sanitizer, and Ford Motor Company was offering a million masks. Johnson, meanwhile, knew that unemployed and underemployed people in the county were still having trouble finding or paying for the supplies they needed to stay safe, and he'd personally driven as far as Kentucky to get masks to give away.
But he also knew his organization, which was already juggling several other projects, couldn’t take on the effort alone. They'd been giving away masks throughout the pandemic, allowing individuals to stop by to get what they need for their families, but that model wouldn’t work when the donations started arriving in one semi-truck after another, Johnson said.
“There was no way all that stuff was going to fit at the Boys & Girls Clubs, and so it was just overwhelming that we were trying to take this on by ourselves,” Johnson said. “We were like, ‘OK, we gotta figure out a better way to distribute.”
Less than a month later, that “better way” has already delivered thousands of supplies to more than two dozen organizations, thanks to a variety of local businesses, churches and nonprofits that responded to Johnson's call for help with everything from warehouse space to delivery drivers.
Johnson asked Pastor Marcio Sierra of Lighthouse Church to coordinate the distribution while saving a fraction of the supplies for Boys & Girls Club kids. Sierra agreed, seeking support from the Collaboration Project, which connects organizations and churches to work on community projects.
Rather than try to provide supplies directly to individuals, the team opted to offer the masks and sanitizers to nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations that would in turn use or distribute them. Organizations may request between 35 and 14,700 bottles of sanitizer and between 2,280 and 50,160 masks, or more if they’re willing to arrange their own delivery, Sierra said.
Around 50 organizations have so far requested supplies, Sierra said, including some organizations that plan to divide their order among other organizations. Dane County organizations will receive first priority, he said, but supplies may also go to other Wisconsin organizations, and at least one Milwaukee organization is already on the list.
Sierra hopes to have distributed the entire supply by the end of January. Both Milwaukee and Madison school districts are also on the list, with the Madison schools hoping to get around 500,000 masks. For now, Sierra said, they’ll wait to see who else makes requests before deciding whether to fill such a large order.
A million may seem like a lot, he said, but masks can run out quickly.
Local businesses lend a hand
Meanwhile, local businesses and volunteer organizations are stepping up to provide everything from storage space to delivery help.
When Chef Dave Heide of Liliana’s Restaurant saw a Facebook post from Johnson saying that the company that was going to provide a warehouse to store the supplies backed out, he offered up the 25,000 sq. foot space he’d leased to build a commissary kitchen for his nonprofit Little John’s, which turns excess food into meals for those dealing with food insecurity.
With the groundbreaking scheduled for March, the place was just sitting empty, and Heide and his team had been hoping to put it to good use until then.
Now the space, located on Madison’s west side, is home to a sea of boxes waiting to be delivered. Heide said he’s glad to be able to provide the space rent-free so that the Boys & Girls Club could receive the donation as planned.
“Can you imagine … having all this money in sanitizer and masks, and you've promised all these people, and then to have to say, ‘Never mind, I don't have space right now,’?” Heide said.
“All the stuff that they're bringing in, all of that is just to donate back out to the community. That was a super selfless act, and I thought that it deserved a selfless act in return.”
Also seeing Johnson’s call for help was Ryan Griessmeyer, president of Fitchburg-based sports event company Race Day Events. It’s been a rough year for the company, with so many of the races it organizes canceled due to the pandemic. But Griessmeyer said in an email, “with events few and far between, Race Day Events has had the time and opportunity to give back to the community more than we have before.”
The company loaned pallet jacks, used to transport and stack pallets full of supplies, and offered to provide labor, vehicles and logistical help if needed. “Our team is willing to do what it takes when it is time to help others,” Griessmeyer told the Cap Times.
And Gary Molz, co-owner and vice president of Madison-based office supply company EZ Office Products, offered to help make deliveries. Since its founding in 2006, the company has aimed to put its trucks to use for the community by regularly making deliveries for nonprofits, Molz said.
Despite a challenging year, the company has kept all its employees working and earning their full paychecks, and now they’re using some of their work hours to deliver masks and sanitizer.
“If we were just distributing office supplies, life would be boring, but we know we're taking our expertise and our logistics and helping the community, and that's really what drives us,” Molz said.
In the time since the first shipments arrived in mid-December, Molz said he and his team have already delivered a total of 8,540 bottles of hand sanitizer and 173,280 masks to 27 different organizations, and they have more orders scheduled to go out this week.
Molz called Johnson a “great community asset” but said he’s not sure Johnson or anyone else truly understood just how much work goes into moving millions of sanitizer bottles and masks.
“It's massive,” Molz said. “The size of it is very daunting. So if you want to help out, if you want to move some boxes, we'll be happy to have your help.”
Extended Hands Pantry, a Madison food pantry, also offered up its trucks and time to make deliveries.
And lending some of the necessary box-moving muscle were volunteers from the mentorship-focused Black Men Coalition of Dane County, who helped unload multiple semi-trucks of supplies.
Corey Marionneaux, the coalition’s founder, said in an email that he had personal reasons for responding to the call. He’d survived the coronavirus after being diagnosed in November, and he didn’t want anyone else to go through what he did — or worse.
“This virus is deadly,” Marionneaux said. “The Black Men Coalition wanted to keep our community safe, we want to support the Boys & Girls Club in their efforts to do just that.”
He lauded the “community team players” who came together for a common cause.
“I believe that’s what ‘community‘ is all about,” Marionneaux said.
