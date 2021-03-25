'A reset moment': In new survey, business advocates call for clarity, support

“I think it's not clear yet exactly what is doable and what is not, what is acceptable and what is not,” Cavazos said. “Our membership continues to ask us, ‘When are we going to be able to open at full capacity? How many people can we let in?’”

But while the fall survey asked respondents to predict how their 2020 revenues would compare to 2019, respondents to the spring survey were able to reflect on a completed year. In the new survey, 70% of respondents indicated they’d lost revenue in 2020 over 2019, down from the 78% that anticipated losses. Twenty-four percent indicated they had lost more than half their revenue, down from the 30% that anticipated such a loss in fall. That, Brandon said, suggests that business improved for local businesses during the fourth quarter of last year.

Seventy percent of respondents said they’d used one Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan, while 40% said they had also participated in the program’s second draw.

