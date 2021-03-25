'A reset moment': In new survey, business advocates call for clarity, support

A new survey conducted by local business advocates offers an updated look at the county’s business climate one year after the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Spring 2021 Business survey, which received responses from 368 businesses in the greater Madison area, follows spring 2020 and fall 2020 surveys that assessed how local businesses were weathering the pandemic. According to Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon, the survey results are the most comprehensive data set on Dane County businesses.
The survey was conducted by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Destination Madison, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Latino Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Madison, Inc., in partnership with chambers of commerce in DeForest/Windsor, Fitchburg, Middleton and Verona.
The results, released at a Thursday virtual event, largely echo the findings of the fall 2020 survey. As in the fall, a majority of responding businesses emphasized the importance of rebuilding customer and employee confidence: 60% rated that as top need, while 55% percent rated a need for more customers as a top need.
“Our membership feels that there's a lot of fear in the opening,” said Jessica Cavazos, CEO of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. She noted that each new public health order is a lengthy document that can be hard for business owners to understand, so business owners often call her chamber for guidance.
“I think it's not clear yet exactly what is doable and what is not, what is acceptable and what is not,” Cavazos said. “Our membership continues to ask us, ‘When are we going to be able to open at full capacity? How many people can we let in?’”
But while the fall survey asked respondents to predict how their 2020 revenues would compare to 2019, respondents to the spring survey were able to reflect on a completed year. In the new survey, 70% of respondents indicated they’d lost revenue in 2020 over 2019, down from the 78% that anticipated losses. Twenty-four percent indicated they had lost more than half their revenue, down from the 30% that anticipated such a loss in fall. That, Brandon said, suggests that business improved for local businesses during the fourth quarter of last year.
Seventy percent of respondents said they’d used one Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan, while 40% said they had also participated in the program’s second draw.
At the time the survey, the latest order from local public health officials had been announced but had not yet taken effect. That order has since increased capacity in bars and restaurants and expanded the number of people permitted at mass gatherings. At the time of the survey, 31% of respondents said they had either already closed or would close within the next 12 months if local rules did not change.
The survey also finds that twice as many local businesses are utilizing remote work now as were before the pandemic, up from 27% to 54%. While just 4% of respondents said they planned to have all of their employees working remotely, 32% said they planned to offer the option for employees to do a combination of remote and in-person work.
A permanent increase in remote work could reduce traffic at downtown businesses and, if businesses abandon their offices entirely, reduce the city’s tax base, Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup said it’s still too soon to know which workers could be staying home for good.
“It's an unclear atmosphere right now, and you're hearing that from businesses,” Ilstrup said. “They don't know what change they want to make. They don't really know what that remote, hybrid model looks like in the future. And these are huge, huge questions for downtown.”
Fifty-seven percent of responding businesses anticipate they will have no one working remotely when the pandemic is contained, and 61% said they planned to eventually plan to return to pre-pandemic policies regarding remote work. But less clear is what benchmark they will use to determine when to make that change. Asked when they planned to return to pre-pandemic work policies, 41% said they were waiting for local public health authorities to authorize the move.
“It continues to show the need for that public-private partnership and the need to make sure that we continue to have robust communications with Public Health to understand what they’re thinking and when they’re thinking it, so that businesses can plan for it,” Brandon said.
Another 8% said they were waiting for their specific workforce to receive vaccines, 8% said they were waiting for a declaration of herd immunity and 13% said they were waiting until vaccines are available to the general public. Another 13% said they did not plan to return to their pre-pandemic policies at all.
Meanwhile, Camille Carter, President of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce said her chamber has been stretching to accommodate its members’ wide range of needs, from those that need to pivot or close to those who are part of a new “resurgence in new business startups” emerging from this tumultuous period.
“They are just laying down old business plans and just saying, I've got to completely start and have a complete reset,” Carter said. “It's really challenging from our end … That's such a broad spectrum of resources that we really have to have available.
“We're seeing quite a bit of optimism and yet despair,” Carter said. “As a community at large, we are really in a reset moment. Now is not the time to rest back into the old normal. We really need the resources to come forward. We need the mentorship to come forward, and to be able to connect our businesses with opportunities that are emerging.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.